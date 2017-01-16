Micromax Vdeo 3, Vdeo 4 With 4G VoLTE Support Unveiled in India

Micromax has expanded the lineup of its Vdeo series of smartphones, which was launched just last month, as the company has now unveiled its new Vdeo 3 and Vdeo 4 smartphones in India. Just like company's previous smartphones in the series-Vdeo 1 and Vdeo 2, the new phones also come with Google Duo app pre-loaded for video-calling.

Both Micromax Vdeo 3 and Vdeo 4 feature 4G VoLTE support and again, just like Vdeo 1 and Vdeo 2, come bundled with Reliance Jio SIMs. The new Vdeo smartphones have been listed on company's official website, however, price and availability details have still not been announced.

The Micromax Vdeo 3 and Micromax Vdeo 4 run Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box. Both smartphones come with 4G VoLTE capable dual SIM card slots. Even though the company has not revealed full specifications for Vdeo 3, the teaser page for the smartphone reveals that it sports a 5-inch shatter-proof display protected by Gorilla Glass. The phone further features a brushed metal cover.

On the other hand, Micromax has provided detailed specifications of its Vdeo 4 smartphone. The Vdeo 4 packs a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display and is powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core Snapdragon 210 MSM8909 processor coupled with 1GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the Vdeo 4 comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera, tagged with flash, and a 2-megapixel camera at front for taking selfies.

The Micromax Vdeo 4 comes with 8GB inbuilt storage (4GB user accessible), which is expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB). The smartphone packs a huge 4000mAh battery, which lasts for 24 hours of talktime as per company's claims. In terms of connectivity options, the Vdeo 4 offers a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB 2.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The phone comes with proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a gravity sensor.

As the details for Vdeo 3 smartphone are still thin, we will have to wait for the company to provide further details about the smartphone.