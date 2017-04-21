Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

21 April 2017
  • Micromax has not said when the tool will be made available
  • It has been launched as an AROUND services integration
  • AROUND was launched by Micromax back in December 2015

Micromax on Friday announced that it has partnered with Yandex, Russia's biggest search engine, to integrate the latter's AI and machine learning-based software into its AROUND services ecosystem. The company has not provided a timeline for the integration.

Called Yandex Zen, the AI-based software will suggest stories, articles, and videos to users based on their "personal tastes and choices", and all through what Micromax claims is a user friendly interface. "The result is a superior end-user experience gained from a device that is unique to other available Android devices," the company said in an emailed statement, adding that the partnership helps in "device differentiation."

Google to Open Up Android to Rivals in Out-of-Court Deal With Russia

To recall, Micromax's AROUND services ecosystem integrates shopping, travel, cabs, cricket, news, weather, and food services on select Micromax smartphones into a unified interface. The service was first launched with the company's Yu brand of smartphones in 2015. It is available for eligible Micromax devices via the AROUND-Steroid Launcher. The last major integration announced for the AROUND ecosystem was Oyo Rooms, back in December.

Speaking on the partnership, Artem Fokin, Yandex VP for Business Development, said, "We are proud to be working with Micromax to help enhance the user interface of its devices through AI, for improved user experience and ultimately to achieve device differentiation within a crowded marketplace. Yandex's software allows cult brands in the market to truly understand and engage with their consumers as the digital landscape continues to evolve."

Commenting on the partnership, Rahul Sharma, Co-founder, Micromax Informatics, said, "At Micromax our emphasis is to drive innovations through software and services that add to and simplify the user experience. A large chunk of our efforts are now concentrated on introducing products and services which solve the needs of our customers, empowering them with the latest technological innovations and eventually becoming an extension of their lifestyle. Given the fact that personalisation, flexibility and simplicity are key for consumer engagement, the partnership with Yandex will help our users stay up to date with relevant and targeted news and articles through a personal news feed, whilst enjoying an enriched device experience."

Tags: Yandex, Yandex Zen, Micromax, Micromax Informatics, Mobiles, Android, Around Steroid Launcher, Around, Apps
