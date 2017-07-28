Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Micromax Selfie 2 With Front Flash, Android Nougat Goes Official

28 July 2017
Micromax Selfie 2 With Front Flash, Android Nougat Goes Official

Highlights

  • Micromax Selfie 2 was spotted on the official website
  • The smartphone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with flash support
  • The smartphone runs on Android Nougat

Micromax is often known for its silent smartphone reveals, and following that trend, the company has now made the Selfie 2 smartphone official. While the price and availability of the smartphone has not been revealed, the specifications of the Micromax Selfie 2 have been listed on the company’s official website. The big highlight, as the name suggests, is its selfie camera, apart from fingerprint scanning support, and Android Nougat software.

Design wise, the Micromax Selfie 2 sports a sleek metallic body with a home button in the front, and volume and power keys on the left edge. The fingerprint scanner is seen residing at the back right beneath the rear camera sensor. There’s also a 100 days replacement guarantee scheme, where Micromax promises to replace the smartphone if there is any damage. The company will replace the device with a similar or equivalent priced unit within 100 days of activation of the unit. The company notes that this includes the one-year warranty period. A similar offer was launched for a few of its feature phones earlier this month as well.

As for specifications, all of them are not detailed either, but the Micromax Selfie 2 is listed to run on Android Nougat out of the box, bringing all the latest features like multi-window view, reply in notification panel, enhanced doze mode, and much more. The Micromax Selfie 2 comes with a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core SoC paired with 3GB of DDR3 RAM. Internal storage is at 32GB.

The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture. It supports real-time bokeh effect, has a wide angle Sony IM135 lens, and sports features like face beauty mode and one touch shot. At the rear, there is a 13-megapixel sensor with LED flash support, f/2.0 aperture, and it supports features like auto scene detection and panorama. Lastly, the Micromax Selfie 2 packs a 3000mAh battery as well to keep the lights on.

Micromax Selfie 2 With Front Flash, Android Nougat Goes Official
 
 

