In a bid to ramp up its customer service, Indian manufacturer Micromax has announced a 100-day replacement warranty for select feature phones. This replacement is valid for any hardware fault on its feature phones portfolio, and the company promises to replace the faulty device with the same model or an equivalent one.

Micromax has introduced this replacement promise for ten of its feature phones for now. This includes Micromax X1i, Micromax x706, Micromax x424, Micromax x740, Micromax x730, Micromax x904, Micromax x570, Micromax x512, Micromax x412, and Micromax x726 phones. To be eligible for replacement, the select feature phones must be in the first 100 days from the date of activation of the device. The feature phone also must be under warranty, and the replacement will be done only when a software fix is not possible. If the eligible feature phone requires a hardware repair, it will be replaced with the same or an equivalent model by Micromax.

All of the above mentioned feature phones come with a 1-year warranty, and the replacement will be possible only if the device is in warranty. Micromax claims to have 1,000 service centres across the country, and in the past 8 months, the company seems to have sorted 68 percent of customer complaints within the same day. Furthermore, 90 percent of the customer complaints are done within seven days itself, or so Micromax claims.

Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer said in a statement, “In the last few quarters, we have invested heavily and worked diligently to improve our service experience. We have a large base of feature phone users and for these valued users one of the key proposition for buying their phone is a great after sale service experience. Taking our promise, a step ahead, we are now bringing a care free user experience for all the feature phone customers offering them full replacement within 100 days of purchase, if any problem arises. The service team is working towards improving the overall customer service experience at the service centres, which includes building a more professional environment, getting the service right at first shot and recruiting trained service executives amongst some of the other initiatives.”

Other such similar initiatives to promote customer care include a one-year screen replacement promise for the Micromax Canvas 2 and a Damage Protection Plan for the Micromax Dual 5.