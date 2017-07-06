Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Micromax Offers 100-Day Replacement Warranty for Select Feature Phones

 
06 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Micromax Offers 100-Day Replacement Warranty for Select Feature Phones

Highlights

  • Ten Micromax feature phones eligible for this offer
  • The replacement offer is valid for 100 days
  • The phone will only be replaced if there is a hardware fault

In a bid to ramp up its customer service, Indian manufacturer Micromax has announced a 100-day replacement warranty for select feature phones. This replacement is valid for any hardware fault on its feature phones portfolio, and the company promises to replace the faulty device with the same model or an equivalent one.

Micromax has introduced this replacement promise for ten of its feature phones for now. This includes Micromax X1i, Micromax x706, Micromax x424, Micromax x740, Micromax x730, Micromax x904, Micromax x570, Micromax x512, Micromax x412, and Micromax x726 phones. To be eligible for replacement, the select feature phones must be in the first 100 days from the date of activation of the device. The feature phone also must be under warranty, and the replacement will be done only when a software fix is not possible. If the eligible feature phone requires a hardware repair, it will be replaced with the same or an equivalent model by Micromax.

All of the above mentioned feature phones come with a 1-year warranty, and the replacement will be possible only if the device is in warranty. Micromax claims to have 1,000 service centres across the country, and in the past 8 months, the company seems to have sorted 68 percent of customer complaints within the same day. Furthermore, 90 percent of the customer complaints are done within seven days itself, or so Micromax claims.

Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer said in a statement, “In the last few quarters, we have invested heavily and worked diligently to improve our service experience. We have a large base of feature phone users and for these valued users one of the key proposition for buying their phone is a great after sale service experience. Taking our promise, a step ahead, we are now bringing a care free user experience for all the feature phone customers offering them full replacement within 100 days of purchase, if any problem arises. The service team is working towards improving the overall customer service experience at the service centres, which includes building a more professional environment, getting the service right at first shot and recruiting trained service executives amongst some of the other initiatives.”

Other such similar initiatives to promote customer care include a one-year screen replacement promise for the Micromax Canvas 2 and a Damage Protection Plan for the Micromax Dual 5.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Micromax, Micromax Feature Phones, Mobiles, Micromax Feature Phones replacement oFFer
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

New 3D Chip Combines Computing, Data Storage
Micromax Offers 100-Day Replacement Warranty for Select Feature Phones
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vivo V5S
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Feature Phone's Price, Launch Date Leaked
  2. Jio's Rs. 500 Feature Phone, Ola's Big Plans, and More: Your 360 Daily
  3. Honor 8 Pro Review
  4. Honor 8 Pro With 6GB of RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Spider-Man: Homecoming Is Exuberant All the Way Through
  6. OnePlus 5 Receiving OxygenOS Update With Wi-Fi, Voice Call Improvements
  7. Moto E4 Plus With 5000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 12
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 4A to Go on Sale Today via Amazon India
  9. Nokia 8 Flagship Tipped to Sport Iris Scanner, May Arrive This Month
  10. OnePlus 2 Now Receiving OxygenOS 3.5.9 Update With 4G VoLTE Fix
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.