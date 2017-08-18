Micromax on Friday launched the Evok Dual Note smartphone, with its highlight features being its dual rear cameras with Sony sensors, and its selfie flash. The smartphone is a Flipkart exclusive, and it will be available from midnight Tuesday - the same day the company will launch the Micromax Canvas Infinity. The dual rear camera setup lets users real-time refocus option on photos after shooting them.

Micromax Evok Dual Note price in India, availability, launch offers

The Micromax Evok Dual Note price in India starts from Rs. 9,999, and it will go on sale on at 12am IST on Tuesday exclusively via Flipkart. There are two RAM variants available - 3GB and 4GB - however, only base model pricing has been disclosed for now. Launch offers include a bundled data offer for Idea subscribers (84GB with unlimited calling at Rs. 443 for 3 months), up to Rs. 11,000 off on exchange, and EMI schemes. There are two colour variants - Gold and Prussian Blue (only 4GB model).

Micromax Evok Dual Note specifications

The dual-SIM Micromax Evok Dual Note runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. Powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. The dual rear camera setup features 13-megapixel and a 5-megapixel with at least one sporting a Sony IMX258 sensor with dual-tone flash, while the Evok Dual Note bears a 5-megapixel front camera with a soft-selfie flash, a 78.4-wide angle lens, and an f/2.0 aperture.

There is 32GB of inbuilt storage on the Micromax Evok Dual Note, expandable via microSD card (up to 64GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, USB Type-C with OTG, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It runs on a 3000mAh battery that's rated to deliver up to 260 hours of standby time and 11 hours of talk-time. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the home button, and the company is touting a metal back cover.