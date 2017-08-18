Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Micromax Evok Dual Note With Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

  hindi
18 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Micromax Evok Dual Note With Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Micromax Evok Dual Note price in India starts from Rs. 9,999
  • It will go on sale at 12am IST on Tuesday, via Flipkart
  • It also sports a soft-selfie flash

Micromax on Friday launched the Evok Dual Note smartphone, with its highlight features being its dual rear cameras with Sony sensors, and its selfie flash. The smartphone is a Flipkart exclusive, and it will be available from midnight Tuesday - the same day the company will launch the Micromax Canvas Infinity. The dual rear camera setup lets users real-time refocus option on photos after shooting them.

Micromax Evok Dual Note price in India, availability, launch offers

The Micromax Evok Dual Note price in India starts from Rs. 9,999, and it will go on sale on at 12am IST on Tuesday exclusively via Flipkart. There are two RAM variants available - 3GB and 4GB - however, only base model pricing has been disclosed for now. Launch offers include a bundled data offer for Idea subscribers (84GB with unlimited calling at Rs. 443 for 3 months), up to Rs. 11,000 off on exchange, and EMI schemes. There are two colour variants - Gold and Prussian Blue (only 4GB model).

Micromax Evok Dual Note specifications

The dual-SIM Micromax Evok Dual Note runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. Powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. The dual rear camera setup features 13-megapixel and a 5-megapixel with at least one sporting a Sony IMX258 sensor with dual-tone flash, while the Evok Dual Note bears a 5-megapixel front camera with a soft-selfie flash, a 78.4-wide angle lens, and an f/2.0 aperture.

There is 32GB of inbuilt storage on the Micromax Evok Dual Note, expandable via microSD card (up to 64GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, USB Type-C with OTG, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It runs on a 3000mAh battery that's rated to deliver up to 260 hours of standby time and 11 hours of talk-time. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the home button, and the company is touting a metal back cover.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Micromax Evok Dual Note

Micromax Evok Dual Note

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Tags: Micromax, Micromax Evok Dual Note, Micromax Evok Dual Note Price, Micromax Evok Dual Note Price in India, Micromax Evok Dual Note Specifications, Mobiles, Android, Flipkart
Starcraft Remastered PC Performance Review
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Tipped to Come With 3D Facial Recognition Feature
Micromax Evok Dual Note With Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017) Price Slashed in India
  2. Lenovo K8 Note to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  3. Nokia 8 vs OnePlus 5 vs Samsung Galaxy S8: Price, Specifications Compared
  4. List of Reliance Jio Recharge Cashback Offers Across Payment Portals
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Launch Set for Monday
  6. Vishal Sikka Resigns as Infosys CEO Over 'Personal Attacks'
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A to Go on Sale Today via Amazon India
  8. Micromax Evok Dual Note With Dual Cameras, Selfie Flash Launched in India
  9. BSNL Unveils New Double Data, Talk Time, Roaming Benefits for Subscribers
  10. Nokia 8 With Dual Zeiss 'Bothie' Camera, Snapdragon 835 Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.