Micromax Dual 5 India Launch Set for Today; How to Watch Live Stream

29 March 2017
  • Micromax revealed the Dual 5 smartphone name on Tuesday
  • The smartphone is expected to sport 13-megapixel dual rear cameras
  • The company has been teasing the smartphone for weeks now

Micromax is set to launch a dual rear camera smartphone on Wednesday, with an event in New Delhi scheduled for 12pm IST. Just ahead of the event, the company has revealed the smartphone will be called the Micromax Dual 5, and shared a teaser image alongside. The company will live stream launch on its website.

The Micromax Dual 5, based on the teasers thus far, may sport dual 13-megapixel rear cameras, and another 13-megapixel sensor in front. Not much else is can be speculated at the moment, beyond the dual rear camera setup being in a vertical layout.

A leak on Weibo last month that showed live images of an unknown Micromax smartphone. Notably, the leaked smartphone features dual rear camera with a flash module in between, apart from a curved metallic build. If this hold true, the smartphone will be Micromax's first smartphone with dual rear camera.

Earlier this month, Micromax tweeted a couple of jumbled word puzzles for fans to guess some of the features that can be expected with the upcoming smartphone. Based on the teasers, the smartphone will likely feature support for 4G VoLTE, Google Duo video calling, and 12 regional languages, to name a few.

Micromax in the past year has lost out to Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo who have dominated the Indian smartphone market. For the company to make a comeback, it will look to change its game and introduce some premium features to its budget to mid-range lineup, and perhaps a dual rear camera setup is one way to do that.

