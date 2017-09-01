Micromax Canvas Infinity, which was launched in India last week, was made available to buy in its first flash sale on Friday via Amazon India. The first sale - which was at 2pm IST - received half a million registrations, Micromax said in an emailed statement on Friday. The next sale is set for September 8, and registrations are now open. To recall, the highlight of the smartphone is its 5.7-inch display with an 18.9 aspect ratio. The company has also announced a 24-hour service promise alongside.

Micromax Canvas Infinity price, specifications

The Micromax Canvas Infinity price in India is Rs. 9,999. Launch offers on Amazon India include up to 30GB additional data from Reliance Jio, five Kindle bestseller worth Rs. 375 for free, and Rs. 250 Amazon Pay balance.

As for specifications, the Micromax Canvas Infinity runs on Android 7.0 Nougat, and sports dual-SIM slots and a dedicated slot for microSD. It features a 5.7-HD (720x1440 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 screen ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor paired with 3GB RAM. The internal storage is at 32GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

Coming to the big highlight, the Micromax Canvas Infinity sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera with soft selfie flash, f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens, and face beauty modes. The phone comes with Super Pixel which clicks multiple pictures at the same time and combines them to give you higher resolution and more details. At the back, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel sensor with flash support and f/2.0 aperture as well. The camera mode gives you a Real Time Bokeh effect and Re-Focus option - an effect which will allow you to select the focus area after shooting, allowing you to click pictures that seem to be taken on the macro mode of an SLR camera. The smartphone also comes with Auto scene detection mode support.

The Micromax Canvas Infinity packs a 2900mAh battery that is rated to offer talk time of 20 hours and standby time of 420 hours. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, AGPS, and OTG support (up to 64GB). On board sensors include proximity, light, accelerometer, and magnetic sensors. The Micromax Canvas Infinity also boasts of gesture based shortcuts, and has the ability to take long screenshots (up to 10 pages) as well.