Micromax is heavily teasing the launch of its upcoming Canvas Infinity smartphone on social platforms. The domestic handset maker has already revealed that the smartphone will be announced at an event on Tuesday, and will feature a bezel-less display.

In a series of tweets, Micromax's official Twitter handle has been lately teasing the handset. The latest tweet said, "Your smartphone experience is about to get a notch higher," with hashtags "expand your view" and "Canvas Infinity". Additionally, the company has also launched a dedicated page for interested users to sign-up for notifications about the upcoming smartphone.

Micromax, taking a page out of Samsung's book, is widely expected to launch multiple phones in its Canvas Infinity range to counter the high-end Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

The teaser image sent out by the domestic handset maker already confirmed that the new Micromax Canvas Infinity series will sport a display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Based on reports so far, the new Canvas Infinity smartphone series will have all phones with slim bezels, and may be targeted at users who like to watch a lot of multimedia on their devices. The teaser image shared by Micromax previously confirmed that there's no home button at the front, and it seems that the entire Infinity range will feature on-screen navigation button.

Micromax's Canvas Infinity series won't be the first which tries to bring the large screen design to consumers at a budget. Recently, LG launched its Q6 smartphone with FullVision Display in India at Rs. 14,990. The biggest highlight of the LG Q6 is its 5.5-inch FullVision display that sports taller-than-usual aspect ratio of 18:9 and has curved edges. The smartphone also comes with face unlock feature.