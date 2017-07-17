Micromax on Monday extended its 'Canvas series' with the launch of a new budget smartphone, called Canvas 1, which highlights a 2.5D HD display, a quad-core processor, and 4G VoLTE support, among other things. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 6,999 and is available via offline channels starting today in a choice of Matte Black or Chrome Black options. Additionally, the Micromax Canvas 1 also comes with a 1 year warranty on any hardware issue.

The dual-SIM 4G-VoLTE Micromax Canvas 1 runs on Android Nougat out-of-the-box and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280) display. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. It is offered with 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via MicroSD card (up to 32GB)

Optics for the Micromax Canvas 1 include an 8-megapixel rear camera with flash and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB 2.0, among others. The smartphone is fitted with a 2500mAh battery, measures 143x71x8.3mm and weighs around 150 grams.

The device is equipped with OTG Support that has mass storage, can be connected to the serial communications, keyboards/mice, game controllers and can easily import photos from a camera, Micromax said in a statement. The Micromax Canvas 1 is also the first smartphone to come with a 100-day replacement promise on any hardware issue (which is a part of the 1-year product warranty).