Micromax Bharat 3, Bharat 4 Affordable 4G VoLTE Smartphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications

 
18 September 2017
Highlights

  • Both smartphones will be available via offline stores
  • The smartphones feature 4G LTE connectivity
  • The handsets are available for purchase from Monday

Micromax on Monday launched two affordable 4G VoLTE smartphones - Bharat 3 and Bharat 4 - in India at a price of Rs. 4,499 and Rs. 4,999 in India. The company says that both these smartphones, part of the company's Bharat series of affordable 4G VoLTE smartphones, will be made available through the offline stores in the country starting Monday. The highlight features on the smartphones include support for 22 Indian languages and Android 7.0 Nougat.

Talking about the specifications on the Micromax Bharat 3 first, the dual-SIM smartphone runs Android 7.0 out-of-the-box and sports a 4.5-inch display with a resolution of 480x854 pixels. The handset is powered by a MediaTek MT6737M SoC coupled with 1GB of RAM. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Micromax Bharat 3 comes with a primary 5-megapixel rear camera. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter for taking selfies.

The phone comes with 8GB of built-in storage, which is further expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card. The Micromax Bharat 3 and is powered by a 2000mAh removable battery. The connectivity options offered by the handset include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, and 4G connectivity.

Coming to the Micromax Bharat 4, the dual-SIM smartphone runs Android 7.0 out-of-the-box and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. The handset is powered by a MediaTek MT6737 SoC coupled with 1GB of RAM. In terms of optics, just like the Bharat 3, the Micromax Bharat 4 comes with a primary 5-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter for taking selfies.

The phone comes with 16GB of built-in storage, which is further expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card. The Micromax Bharat 4 and is powered by a 2500mAh removable battery. The connectivity options offered by the handset include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, and 4G connectivity.

Micromax Bharat 4

Micromax Bharat 4

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

1GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

5-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2500mAh
Micromax Bharat 3

Micromax Bharat 3

Display

4.50-inch

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

480x854 pixels

RAM

1GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

8GB

Rear Camera

5-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2000mAh
