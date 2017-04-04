Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Micromax Bharat 2 With 4G VoLTE Support Reportedly Launched at Rs. 3,499

 
04 April 2017
Micromax Bharat 2 With 4G VoLTE Support Reportedly Launched at Rs. 3,499

Photo Credit: Mahesh Telecom

Highlights

  • The Bharat 2 is priced at Rs. 3,499
  • The device supports 4G VoLTE
  • It supports dual-SIM slots

Micromax has reportedly launched a new Bharat 2 in India - the smartphone was first announced at the Micromax Dual 5 launch - but no other details were provided beyond that it will be a budget 4G VoLTE enabled smartphone. The smartphone is reportedly already available in offline stores, according to an established Mumbai based retailer. The Micromax Bharat 2 is said to be priced at Rs. 3,499; however the MRP on the box is Rs. 3,750.

Mahesh Telecom has shared retail box pictures of the device revealing price, and specifications on the Bharat 2. The big highlight of the device is 4G VoLTE i.e. support for Reliance Jio network in India. As for specifications, the Micromax Bharat 2 is said to run on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and support dual-SIM slots. It is claimed to feature a 4-inch WVGA (480x800 pixels) screen, and be powered by a 1.3GHz Speadtrum SC9832 quad-core processor paired with just 512MB of RAM. The smartphone supposedly sports 4GB of inbuilt storage with the option to expand further through a microSD card slot (up to 32GB).

As for the camera, the Micromax Bharat 2 will reportedly bear a 2-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, and a 0.3-megapixel front camera for video chats and selfies. The smartphone packs a 1300mAh battery, and connectivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS. As of now, it is reportedly available in Gold colour variant. Official launch of the device should presumably be soon.

The news of the launch comes soon after Micromax launched the Dual 5 smartphone for Rs. 24,999. The device will be available on Flipkart and Micromax E-Store from April 10, and registrations have already begun. The biggest highlight of the Micromax Dual 5 is its dual rear camera setup.

Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

