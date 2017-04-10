Micromax Bharat 2 With 4G VoLTE Support, 4-Inch Display Goes Official

After being reportedly launched via offline retail stores, the Micromax Bharat 2 has now finally been listed on the company website. While the specifications have all been listed in detail, and are pretty much similar to what was leaked earlier, the smartphone’s retail price was not listed. As earlier mentioned by the offline retailer, the Micromax Bharat 2 is said to be priced at Rs. 3,499; however the MRP on the box is Rs. 3,750.

The budgeted smartphone with 4G VoLTE support is seen to sport a patterned back with a centred camera and speakers both situated at the rear end. At the front, the smartphone houses capacitive navigation buttons as well.

Coming to the specifications, the Micromax Bharat 2 runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and support dual-SIM slots (Micro + Regular). It features a 4-inch WVGA (480x800 pixels) screen, and is powered by a 1.3GHz Speadtrum SC9832 quad-core processor paired with just 512MB of RAM. The smartphone sports 4GB of inbuilt storage (usable storage at 2GB) with the option to expand further through a microSD card slot (up to 32GB).

As for the camera, the Micromax Bharat 2 bears a 2-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, and a 0.3-megapixel front camera for video chats and selfies. The smartphone packs a 1300mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 10 hours of standby time and 4 hours of talk time. Connectivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS. As of now, it is only available in Gold colour variant, and sensors on board include the gravity sensor.