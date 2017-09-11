Micromax Says It Has Sold 2 Million Bharat 2 Smartphones Since Launch

Home-grown handsets maker Micromax has sold two million Bharat 2 smartphones by August-end, five months since launch.

The company is working on expanding its Bharat Series with three new smartphones - Bharat 2 Plus, Bharat 3, and Bharat 4 - Micromax said in a statement.

These new phones will be available in offline retail stores in the next fortnight, it added.

The company claims that the Bharat Series is the only Google-certified smartphones in the budget category and aimed at acquisition of first generation smartphone users in the country. It was launched in April this year.

Micromax Informatics co-founder Rahul Sharma said: "There is a lot of scope for innovation for getting the next set of Indian telecom consumers on the data and VoLTE adoption and Micromax as always is looking at expanding the category by bringing the best of the technology to the masses. Some of the Indian carriers have also shown the vision to get the feature to smartphone migration kicked off and we welcome all possible support in this mission of connected India. There are more than 400 million feature phone users who are waiting to move to smartphones that give the experience without straining their budgets. The exception acceptance of Bharat 2 is a testimony of our vision and also goes to prove that there is a huge appetite for budget VoLTE smartphones amongst the Indian telecom subscriber. Hence, we are further working towards fulfilling the need gap for our consumers and with the expansion of Bharat -series we believe that we will truly drive the next phase of smartphone adoption in the country."