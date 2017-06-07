Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Micromax Announces Data Partnership With Affle

 
07 June 2017
Micromax Announces Data Partnership With Affle

Highlights

  • Micromax has partnered Affle to deliver better audience intelligence
  • The partnership will help Micromax to deliver a greater user experience
  • Affle would leverage its Data Management Platform (mTraction) to Micromax

Micromax Informatics on Tuesday announced data partnership with mobile audience intelligence and analytics platforms firm Affle to deliver better audience intelligence and blended native advertising solutions to its over 60 million users in India.

Affle would leverage its Data Management Platform (mTraction) and ad optimisation platform (MAAS) to deliver data-driven content and ad experiences to Micromax users, the company said in a statement.

"We are excited to announce this partnership with Affle as it helps us maximise returns from a new and growing revenue stream while enhancing the experience for our users," said Shubhodip Pal, CMCO, Micromax.

The partnership will help Micromax to deliver a much greater user experience backed by robust analytics and insights.

"We strongly believe that the next phase of digital advertising growth would be driven by making content and advertising more engaging backed by robust audience analytics," added Anuj Kumar, Co-founder and MD, Affle.

