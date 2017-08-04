E-commerce startup Yerha.com has launched a new iPhone case in India, Jijia's Mesuit. The iPhone case's big highlight is that it let gives more battery, additional storage, and an additional extra SIM card slot, with the Android operating system on top. First launched back in July last year by Chinese company Jijia, the Mesuit case offers the Android experience onto the iPhone through an app that can be installed from the App Store. The case is priced at Rs. 9,990 and is available exclusively on Yerha.com.

The Jijia Mesuit case is currently only available for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s users in India. It brings the dual-SIM (dual standby) functionality on iPhone - a feature the Apple sorely misses. The case comes with a 1700mAh battery inbuilt that gives you an extra seven hours of battery life. It also has 16GB of storage inbuilt to store media content on the case, instead of the iPhone, all of which can be controlled through the Mesuit app.

The case is actually a fully-working mobile device with its own modem and SIM-card slot and it runs an Android based Mesuit OS 1.0 with an Apus Launcher. It lets you use the Android interface on the iPhone and even access the Google Play to download those Android apps that you've been missing out on your iPhone, and additionally use two Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram accounts as well.

Mesuit case measures 160.5x 70x5.5mm and has a rugged textured back with a slight small bump at the bottom edge, elongating your iPhone a bit further. But that extra length adds more memory, battery life, extra SIM slot, and even the ability to use Android apps to your iPhone - so it's a fair bargain to opt for. The Mesuit case gets connected to the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s through the Lightning Port, and you have to download the Mesuit app to take advantage of all the aforementioned features. You can buy the Mesuit dual-SIM iPhone case here.