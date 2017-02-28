Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Meizu Unveils Super mCharge at MWC 2017; Fully Charges a 3000mAh Battery in 20 Minutes

 
28 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Meizu Unveils Super mCharge at MWC 2017; Fully Charges a 3000mAh Battery in 20 Minutes

Highlights

  • Meizu demoed Super mCharge at MWC in Barcelona
  • It fully charged a 3000mAh battery in 30 minutes
  • The technology also keeps the smartphone cool while charging

At its MWC 2017 on Tuesday, Meizu launched its Super mCharge technology that it claims fully charges a smartphone in 20 minutes. It claims to be much faster than VOOC and Quick Charge technologies from its competitors, and was demoed to the audience in Barcelona.

According to Meizu, the Super mCharge can charge a smartphone by up to 30 percent in just five minutes. The company claims that this makes it 11 times faster than the iPhone 7 Plus charging, and 3.6 times faster than the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge's fast charging feature.

During its demo at MWC, Meizu showed off this charging technology on a smartphone packing a 3000mAh battery. The smartphone charged up to 30 percent in five minutes, 60 percent in ten minutes, 85 percent in fifteen minutes, and fully charged in under twenty minutes. This is a big milestone for the company, and we expect its future smartphone to come with Super mCharge embedded. It's worth noting that smartphones with a larger battery than 3000mAh will take a bit longer to fully charge.

Meizu claims that the Super mCharge, the successor to its mCharge technology, is safe, more secure, and more energy efficient. It uses only half as much the electric current, and yields 98 percent super high efficiency (earlier it was just 9 percent). It also keeps the phone cool charging at a maximum of 39 degrees, preventing the smartphone to heat up due to fast charging.

Just to compare, Oppo's VOOC fast charging technology was launched last year at MWC, and it claims to fully charge a smartphone with a 2500mAh battery in just 15 minutes. However, Meizu's positioning is that Super mCharge is safer, as it uses lower current prolonging life of internal components and prevent heating.

Tags: Meizu, Super mCharge, Meizu Fast Charging, Mobiles, Tablets, MWC, MWC 2017
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Xiaomi Redmi 4X With 4100mAh Battery, Snapdragon 435 SoC Launched
Unboxed Mobiles
Meizu Unveils Super mCharge at MWC 2017; Fully Charges a 3000mAh Battery in 20 Minutes
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Prime Subscriptions Begin Tomorrow; New Tariff Plans Spotted
  2. OnePlus 5 Said to Pack 256GB Storage, Dual-Edge Curved Display
  3. Xiaomi Mi 5c With Company's First In-House SoC Launched
  4. Nokia 3310 Reboot at MWC 2017: The Top Seven Features to Look Out For
  5. Nokia's Android Phones Are Reportedly Coming to India in June
  6. Nokia 3310 (2017) Will Be Useless in the US, Canada, and Other Regions
  7. Nokia 3, Nokia 5 With Android Nougat Launched at MWC 2017
  8. Nokia 3310 With Month-Long Battery Life, Snake Game Launched
  9. Moto G5 Plus Set to Launch in India on March 15
  10. SpaceX to Send Two Tourists Around Moon in 2018
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.