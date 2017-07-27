Chinese manufacturer Meizu has expanded its portfolio and launched two new smartphones in China. The Meizu Pro 7 and Meizu Pro 7 Plus smartphones are priced starting at CNY 2,880 (roughly Rs. 27,400) and CNY 3,580 (roughly Rs. 34,100) respectively. Before delving into the specifications and availability, let us take a moment to talk about the smartphones' biggest highlight - a unique second AMOLED display at the back.

Meizu Pro 7, Pro 7 Plus design

Meizu hasn't taken the LG approach and put a second screen on top of the display, just like the LG V20. Instead, it made a second screen at the back of the smartphone, for well, various purposes that Meizu thinks are essential. The second screen shows the time, notifications, weather, and also serves as a selfie screen for taking portraits from the rear camera. The small screen takes up the top left space at the back, with the dual cameras sitting on the top edge. This is quite a unique feature, not seen on any commercial smartphone launched so far, however just how it will impact the overall durability and actual user-friendliness remains to be seen.

Design wise, both the Meizu Pro 7 and Meizu Pro 7 Plus smartphones sport a slim metallic body with dual camera sensors and the second screen at the back situated on the left edge. The Home Button is in the front with a fingerprint scanner underneath, and the USB Type-C port and speaker grille are on the bottom edge of the smartphones. The power and volume keys are on the right edge, and the smartphones come with a 3.5mm audio jack as well.

Meizu Pro 7, Pro 7 Plus price and availability

Both the Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus will be available in China for now from August 5. The Meizu Po 7 comes in two variants - Helio P25 SoC with 64GB storage at CNY 2,880 (roughly Rs. 27,400) and another powered by the Heio X30 SoC with 128GB storage priced at CNY 3,380 (roughly Rs. 32,200). The Meizu Pro 7 Plus also has two variants - 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage costs CNY 3,580 (roughly Rs. 34,100) and the 128GB version is priced at CNY 4,080 (roughly Rs. 38,800). The Meizu Pro 7 will be available in Black, Gold and Red, while the Meizu Pro 7 Plus 64GB variant will be available in Matte Black, Space Black, Amber Gold and Crystal Silver. The 128GB variant will be available only in Matte Black or Space Black.

Meizu Pro 7 specifications

The Meizu Pro 7 runs on Flyme OS 6 based on Android 7.0 Nougat and supports dual-SIM cards. There's a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display in the front and a 1.9-inch (240×536 pixels) Super AMOLED secondary display with 307ppi pixel density at the back as well. The smartphone is powered by a 2.5GHz MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor with Mali-T880 GPU with 64GB of internal storage offering, and has another variant that is powered by the 2.6GHz MediaTek Helio X30 deca-core 10nm processor with PowerVR 7XTP-MP4 GPU and 128GB internal storage. Both the variants pack 4GB of RAM.

As for optics, the Meizu Pro 7 sports 12-megapixel dual cameras at the rear (monochrome + RGB) with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash support. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. It packs a 3000mAh battery with support for mCharge fast charging, and connectivity options include 4G VoLTE , WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS. The Meizu Pro 7 weighs 164 grams and the dimensions measure at 147.62x70.72x7.3mm.

Meizu Pro 7 Plus specifications

The Meizu Pro 7 Plus sports a 5.7-inch Quad HD (1440x2560 pixels) Super AMOLED display, and a similar secondary display at the back like the Pro 7. The larger variant is powered by the 2.6GHz MediaTek Helio X30 10nm deca-core processor with PowerVR 7XTP-MP4 GPU and 6GB RAM. It offers 64GB and 128GB internal storage options. The battery capacity goes up to 3500mAh with support for mCharge 4.0 fast charging. The Meizu Pro 7 Plus weighs 170 grams and measures 157.34x77.24x7.3mm.