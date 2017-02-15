Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Meizu M5s Launched: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More

 
15 February 2017
Meizu M5s Launched: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More

Highlights

  • Smartphone sports a metal unibody and fingerprint scanner
  • Available in China from Monday, February 20
  • It is priced starting roughly Rs. 7,800

Meizu on Wednesday launched the M5s smartphone in China, and it will go on sale in the country from Monday, February 20. The smartphone has been launched in two variants - 16GB storage at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 7,800) and 32GB storage at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 9,700) - and will be available in Rose Gold, Moonlight Silver, Champagne Gold, and Star Grey colours.

The Meizu M5s is the successor of the Meizu M5, and is a dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) smartphone that runs Flyme 6.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It has a metal unibody design with a fingerprint sensor on the Home Button. The company says its mTouch technology will help unlock the smartphone in under 0.2 seconds.

Meizu M5s vs Meizu M5

The M5s sports a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with a pixel density of 282ppi. It is powered by a 1.3GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6753 SoC that's coupled with 3GB of LPDDR3 RAM. Optics on the Meizu M5s include a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and two-tone flash, apart from a 5-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture and ArcSoft beautification software. As we mentioned, it comes in 16GB and 32GB inbuilt storage variants, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (with support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands), Bluetooth v4.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. The Meizu M5s sports a 3000mAh battery and comes bundled with an 18W fast charger. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and infrared. It measures 148.2x72.5x8.4mm, and weighs in at 143 grams.

Meizu M5s

Meizu M5s

Display

5.20-inch

Processor

1.3GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Meizu M5s Launched: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More
 
 

