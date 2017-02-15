Meizu on Wednesday launched the M5s smartphone in China, and it will go on sale in the country from Monday, February 20. The smartphone has been launched in two variants - 16GB storage at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 7,800) and 32GB storage at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 9,700) - and will be available in Rose Gold, Moonlight Silver, Champagne Gold, and Star Grey colours.

The Meizu M5s is the successor of the Meizu M5, and is a dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) smartphone that runs Flyme 6.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It has a metal unibody design with a fingerprint sensor on the Home Button. The company says its mTouch technology will help unlock the smartphone in under 0.2 seconds.

Meizu M5s vs Meizu M5

The M5s sports a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with a pixel density of 282ppi. It is powered by a 1.3GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6753 SoC that's coupled with 3GB of LPDDR3 RAM. Optics on the Meizu M5s include a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and two-tone flash, apart from a 5-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture and ArcSoft beautification software. As we mentioned, it comes in 16GB and 32GB inbuilt storage variants, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (with support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands), Bluetooth v4.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. The Meizu M5s sports a 3000mAh battery and comes bundled with an 18W fast charger. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and infrared. It measures 148.2x72.5x8.4mm, and weighs in at 143 grams.