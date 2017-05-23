Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Meizu M5c With 2GB RAM, 3000mAh Battery Launched

  hindi
23 May 2017
Meizu M5c With 2GB RAM, 3000mAh Battery Launched

Highlights

  • Meizu M5c runs Flyme 6 OS based on Android 7.0 Nougat
  • The smartphone sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels display)
  • The Meizu M5c packs 2GB of RAM

Meizu on Tuesday launched its new 'M5c' smartphone in the mid-rangers segment and said the new phone will be made available in Pink, Black, Gold, Red, and Blue colour variants. While Meizu has not disclosed the pricing for the phone, it is expected to cost less than $275 to the users.

The dual-SIM Meizu M5c runs Flyme 6 OS based on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels display). The smartphone is powered by a quad-core 1.3GHz processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the M5c comes with an 8-megapixel primary camera, with f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash support. At front, the phone has a 5-megapixel camera for video-calling and taking selfies.

The Meizu M5c comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable up to 256GB. The connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, and Micro-USB 2.0. The smartphone comes with a 3000mAh non-removable battery. The sensors on the M5c include proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyro, and compass. Additionally, there is a fingerprint scanner at the front of the smartphone. The China launch was first reported by GSMArena.

Earlier this month, Meizu launched its M5 smartphone in India. The highlights of the smartphone include 4G VoLTE support, a hybrid dual-SIM slot, a fingerprint sensor, an octa-core processor, and a 13-megapixel camera. Interestingly enough, the smartphone's price was slashed from Rs. 10,499 at launch to Rs. 9,499 just two days after the official launch.

Meizu M5c

Meizu M5c

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.3GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh

Meizu M5c With 2GB RAM, 3000mAh Battery Launched
 
 

