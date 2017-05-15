Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Meizu M5 With 4G VoLTE, Fingerprint Sensor Launched at Rs. 10,499

15 May 2017
Meizu M5 With 4G VoLTE, Fingerprint Sensor Launched at Rs. 10,499

Highlights

  • Meizu M5 is available only on TataCliq
  • It is available in Champagne Gold and Blue colour variants
  • The smartphone sports a 13-megapixel rear camera

After a long sabbatical, Meizu has launched its M5 smartphone in India. The Meizu M5 is priced at Rs. 10,499, and it is available exclusively on TataCliq in Blue and Champagne Gold colour variants. The big highlights of the smartphone are that it offers 4G VoLTE support, a hybrid dual-SIM slot, a fingerprint sensor, an octa-core processor, and a 13-megapixel camera, at this price range.

The Meizu M5 was first launched in China in October, and the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant is priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 6,900), while the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 8,900). Only the 3GB RAM/ 32GB RAM variant has made its way to the Indian market.

The fingerprint sensor is housed underneath the Home Button and is claimed to read prints in under 0.2 seconds. The Meizu M5 sports a polycarbonate body, with the power and volume buttons housed on the right edge. The 3.5mm audio jack, speakers, and the charging port are all housed at the bottom of the smartphone.

As for specifications, the Meizu M5 runs on Yun OS 5.1 with Flyme OS 5.5 skin on top, and supports a hybrid dual-SIM slot (Nano+Nano) which doubles up the second slot as a microSD card for storage expansion as well (up to 128GB). It sports a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with a pixel density of 282ppi. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor (4 x 1.5GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz Cortex-A53) with Mali T860 GP and 3GB of LPDDR3 RAM.

The Meizu M5 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with dual-tone LED flash with PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, and 5P Lens. There's an additional 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture, 4P Lens for selfies. The smartphone packs a 3070mAh battery, and it is rated to offer up to 66 hours of music playback, 37 hours of talk time, 9 hours of gaming, and 5 hours of photography.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS/ A-GPS support. Sensors on board include infrared, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and a magnetometer. The Meizu M5 measures 147.28x72.8x8mm and weighs 138 grams.

Commenting on the launch of Meizu M5, Leon Zhang, Meizu Marketing Head, South Asia said, "We had launched M5 in China market a few months ago and within a short span of time, this particular model bought various accolades for Meizu's M series. This overwhelming response further inspired us to introduce this device in Indian market which evidently is one of the key markets for Meizu."

Tags: Meizu M5 Launch, Meizu M5 PRice In India, Meizu M5 Launch in India, Meizu M5 Features, Meizu M5 Specifications, Meizu M5 Price, Mobiles, Android, Meizu
Tasneem Akolawala

Redmi Note 4
Meizu M5 With 4G VoLTE, Fingerprint Sensor Launched at Rs. 10,499
 
 

