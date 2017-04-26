Meizu E2 With Quad-LED Flash, 3400mAh Battery Launched

At an event in China on Wednesday, Meizu launched its E2 smartphone. The Meizu E2 is capable of fast charging and packs a fingerprint scanner underneath the Home Button in the front. The smartphone has been launched in two variants, and the price starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 12,100).

The only difference between the two variants is RAM and storage. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 12,100), and the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 14,800). The Meizu E2 is up for pre-orders and the sale of the smartphone will begin on April 29.

The Meizu E2 has been launched in Silver, Pink, and Black colour variants, and it sports a sleek metal body with round edges and antenna bands visible at the top and bottom chin. The power and volume buttons are housed on the right edge of the device, with the fingerprint scanner, as mentioned, is underneath the Home Button in the front. The 3.5mm audio jack sits at the bottom edge of the device.

As for specifications, the Meizu E2 runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Flyme OS 6.0 on top and features hybrid dual-SIM slots. It features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display and 403ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by a 2.35GHz MediaTek Helio P20 SoC paired with ARM Mali-T880 graphics. Expandable storage is supported via microSD card (up to 128GB).

As for camera, the Meizu E2 sports a 13-megapixel rear sensor with PDAF, and is accompanied by a Quad LED two-colour warm flash light. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel front sensor with selfies and video chats. The device packs a 3400mAh battery with mCharge fast charging technology that promises 40 percent charge in just 30 minutes. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v4.1 and a Micro-USB port. Lastly, the Meizu E2 measures 153.7x75.7x7.5 mm, and the smartphone weighs 155 grams.