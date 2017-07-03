Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Meizu A5 Budget Smartphone Launched: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More

 
03 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Meizu A5 Budget Smartphone Launched: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More

Highlights

  • The smartphone has expandable storage of up to 128GB
  • The Meizu A5 is available in China for now
  • It supports 4G VoLTE as well

Chinese manufacturer Meizu has launched a new ‘A’ series smartphone. The Meizu A5's big highlight is its budget price tag. The smartphone is listed on the company’s website, and the price of the smartphone is at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 6,600). It is already available for sale in China, however there is no word on availability in international markets.

The Meizu A5 has been made available in Black, Gold, and Silver colour variants, and it sports a single camera setup at the back, a Home Button in the front, and a rounded sleek frame overall. The volume rockers and the power button both are situated on the right edge of the smartphone.

Coming to the specifications, the Meizu A5 runs Flyme OS based on an unspecified version of Android, and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with 294 pixel density, and is powered by a 64-bit 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU and 2GB of RAM. It also offers 16GB of inbuilt storage as well with the option to expand further via microSD card (up to 128GB).

The Meizu A5 sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual-LED flash, and modes like panorama and continuous. There’s also a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture with face exposure enhancements and the company’s smart beauty filters. The smartphone packs a 3060mAh battery, and supports 4G VoLTE as well.

Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, and GPS. The dimensions measure at 144x70.5x8.3mm, and the smartphone weighs at 140 grams. Sensors on board the Meizu A5 include gravity, proximity, compass, ambient light, and infrared sensors.

Meizu A5

Meizu A5

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.3GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3060mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: meizu a5 price, Meizu A5 Launch, meizu a5 specification, Meizu A5 Features, Mobiles, Android, Meizu
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

GST Impact: Eluga I2, Eluga I3 Mega, and Other Panasonic Phones Receive Price Cuts
Meizu A5 Budget Smartphone Launched: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moto C
TRENDING
  1. GST Effect: Apple India Slashes Prices of iPhone and Other Products
  2. Moto E4 Reportedly Goes on Sale in India; Moto E4 Plus Coming Soon
  3. Jio Effect? BSNL Offers Postpaid Subscribers 'Additional Free Data'
  4. Nokia 3 Now Online, GST Effect, OnePlus 5's Woes, and More News This Week
  5. WhatsApp Beta Gets Emoji Search, Video Streaming Comes to iPhones
  6. Amazon Prime Day Sale Is Coming to India for the First Time
  7. How to Link the Aadhaar and PAN Card by SMS
  8. Canon EOS 77D Review
  9. How to Downgrade iOS 11 Beta to iOS 10
  10. Airtel Monsoon Surprise Offer Now Live: How to Get 30GB of Free 4G Data
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.