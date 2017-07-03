Chinese manufacturer Meizu has launched a new ‘A’ series smartphone. The Meizu A5's big highlight is its budget price tag. The smartphone is listed on the company’s website, and the price of the smartphone is at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 6,600). It is already available for sale in China, however there is no word on availability in international markets.

The Meizu A5 has been made available in Black, Gold, and Silver colour variants, and it sports a single camera setup at the back, a Home Button in the front, and a rounded sleek frame overall. The volume rockers and the power button both are situated on the right edge of the smartphone.

Coming to the specifications, the Meizu A5 runs Flyme OS based on an unspecified version of Android, and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with 294 pixel density, and is powered by a 64-bit 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU and 2GB of RAM. It also offers 16GB of inbuilt storage as well with the option to expand further via microSD card (up to 128GB).

The Meizu A5 sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual-LED flash, and modes like panorama and continuous. There’s also a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture with face exposure enhancements and the company’s smart beauty filters. The smartphone packs a 3060mAh battery, and supports 4G VoLTE as well.

Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, and GPS. The dimensions measure at 144x70.5x8.3mm, and the smartphone weighs at 140 grams. Sensors on board the Meizu A5 include gravity, proximity, compass, ambient light, and infrared sensors.