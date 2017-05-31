Chipset giant MediaTek on Wednesday launched the world's first 4x4 802.11n and Bluetooth 5.0 SoC featuring a dedicated Wi-Fi network accelerator at Computex 2017.

MediaTek says that the new MT7622 SoC is created for premium networking devices that include routers and repeaters, whole home Wi-Fi, and home automation gateways that pre-integrates audio and storage features. The highlight, of course, is the chip's single platform for 4x4 dual band and try-band premium networking devices. It also supports the latest Bluetooth technology, Bluetooth 5.0.

Additional features include NAT, Hardware QoS and a dedicated Wi-Fi engine - MediaTek's Warp Accelerator. The Star Trek-sounding Warp Accelerator essentially removes bottlenecks by connecting the Gigabit+ class 802.11ac networking with multi-Gigabit internal pathways.

The MediaTek MT7622 SoC is powered by a 1.35GHz 64-bit dual-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor and comes with a number of advanced connectivity options like SGMII/RGMII, PCIe, SATA and USB, and 4x4 802.11n FEM integration.

MediaTek says that the MT7622 includes essential audio interfaces such as I2S, TDM and S/PDIF to meet the growing demand for applications using audio and voice controls. The new SoC also delivers a rich array of slow I/O alongside the integrated Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Zigbee co-existence for home automation gateways.

"Based on MediaTek's Adaptive Network technology, the MT7622 features easy setup, network self-healing, roaming, band steering, smart quality of service, and advanced security for whole home Wi-Fi," said Alan Hsu , General Manager of Home Smart Device Business Unit, MediaTek. "For manufacturers looking for flexibility in the design of innovative networking devices, this chipset couples high performance and extensively integrated functionality."

The company recently also introduced the MediaTek MT8516 chipset at Google I/O, designed to enable Voice Assistant Devices and smart speakers including the Google Assistant. MediaTek said that new Google Assistant devices with this chipset can be expected in Q4 2017.