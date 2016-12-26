Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Lyf Wind 7S With 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 5,699

 
26 December 2016
Lyf Wind 7S With 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 5,699

Highlights

  • The phone is already available from company's website
  • Available in Blue and Black colour variants
  • Lyf Wind 7S runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Reliance Retail's Lyf brand has launched a new 4G VoLTE smartphone called the Wind 7S, the successor to the company's Wind 7, and it runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The dual-SIM smartphone has been priced at Rs. 5,699 and has been listed on the company website.

The Lyf Wind 7S sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 16GB of built-in storage, which is further expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

In terms of optics, the Lyf Wind 7S comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera, tagged with LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies. The smartphone houses a 2250mAh battery, which offers "around 9 hours 4G talk time, 5 hours video playback, and 32 hours of non-stop music," as per the company's claims.

The connectivity options for the Lyf Wind 7S smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Bluetooth 4.0.The smartphone is available in Black and Blue colour options. The phone measures 143.5x72x8.7mm and weighs 156 grams.

Lyf Wind 7S comes with a feature called 'Multiple gestures' that allows users to instantly wake up their device, start the camera, control the music player, mute incoming calls and access various apps from their locked screen using gestures.

The company launched the Lyf Flame 7 and Lyf Wind 7 back in August earlier this year.

Lyf Wind 7S

Lyf Wind 7S

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.3GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2250mAh
Micromax Bolt Q381
Lyf Wind 7S With 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 5,699
 
 

