Reliance Retail has expanded its Lyf smartphones portfolio by launching the Lyf C459 in its ‘Wind’ series of smartphones. The Lyf C459 is priced at Rs. 4,699 and it has been made available in Reliance Digital stores across the country. The big highlight of the smartphone is its VoLTE support and Snapdragon processor.

Design wise, the Lyf C459 sports a matte finished back with metal edges and capacitive navigation keys in the front. It houses a Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack at the top edge, and the speakers are housed at the back of the smartphone. The volume and power keys are both housed on the left edge of the handset. The Lyf C459 has been made available in Black and Blue colour variants in the country.

As for specifications, the Reliance Lyf C459 runs on Android 6.1 Marshmallow and supports dual-SIM slots (Micro +Micro, at one time only one slot can be used for 4G while the other will work on 2G). The smartphone boasts of a 4.5-inch (480x854 pixels) FWVGA IPS LCD display with 218ppi pixel density and 2D Asahi Glass protection. The Lyf C459 is powered by the 1.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909 quad-core processor paired with 1GB Of RAM and Adreno 304 GPU. The budgeted smartphone offers 8GB of internal storage with the option to expand further via a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

Coming to the optics, the Lyf C459 sports a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash support and 6X zoom. There’s a 2-megapixel lens in the front as well for selfies and video chats. The camera supports features like auto frame rate, red eye reduction, continuous auto Focus, video HDR supported in code, smile detection, gaze detection, blink detection, and panorama. The smartphone packs a 2000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 8 hours of talk time, and up to 160 hours of standby time.

Connectivity options include VoLTE, GPRS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, and USB OTG. Sensors on board include gyroscope, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and proximity sensor. The Lyf C459 weighs 139 grams and measures 132x66x9.3mm.