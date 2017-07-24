Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Lyf C459 Smartphone Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Features

 
24 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Lyf C459 Smartphone Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Features

Highlights

  • Reliance Lyf C459 is made available in Black and Blue colour variants
  • It is powered by the Snapdragon 210 processor
  • Smartphone has been made available in Reliance Digital retail stores

Reliance Retail has expanded its Lyf smartphones portfolio by launching the Lyf C459 in its ‘Wind’ series of smartphones. The Lyf C459 is priced at Rs. 4,699 and it has been made available in Reliance Digital stores across the country. The big highlight of the smartphone is its VoLTE support and Snapdragon processor.

Design wise, the Lyf C459 sports a matte finished back with metal edges and capacitive navigation keys in the front. It houses a Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack at the top edge, and the speakers are housed at the back of the smartphone. The volume and power keys are both housed on the left edge of the handset. The Lyf C459 has been made available in Black and Blue colour variants in the country.

As for specifications, the Reliance Lyf C459 runs on Android 6.1 Marshmallow and supports dual-SIM slots (Micro +Micro, at one time only one slot can be used for 4G while the other will work on 2G). The smartphone boasts of a 4.5-inch (480x854 pixels) FWVGA IPS LCD display with 218ppi pixel density and 2D Asahi Glass protection. The Lyf C459 is powered by the 1.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909 quad-core processor paired with 1GB Of RAM and Adreno 304 GPU. The budgeted smartphone offers 8GB of internal storage with the option to expand further via a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

Coming to the optics, the Lyf C459 sports a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash support and 6X zoom. There’s a 2-megapixel lens in the front as well for selfies and video chats. The camera supports features like auto frame rate, red eye reduction, continuous auto Focus, video HDR supported in code, smile detection, gaze detection, blink detection, and panorama. The smartphone packs a 2000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 8 hours of talk time, and up to 160 hours of standby time.

Connectivity options include VoLTE, GPRS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, and USB OTG. Sensors on board include gyroscope, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and proximity sensor. The Lyf C459 weighs 139 grams and measures 132x66x9.3mm.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Lyf C459

Lyf C459

Display

4.50-inch

Processor

1.3GHz quad-core

Front Camera

2-megapixel

Resolution

480x854 pixels

RAM

1GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

8GB

Rear Camera

5-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2000mAh
Tags: Lyf C459 Launch, Lyf C459 Price in India, Lyf C459 Features, Lyf C459 India Launch, Lyf C459 Specifications, Lyf C459 price, Lyf C459 India Buy, Mobiles, Android, Reliance
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Telcos Citing TRAI Affidavit to on Network Charges Are Trying to Distort Facts: COAI
Kenyan Girls to Fly to Google HQ After Inventing App to End FGM
Lyf C459 Smartphone Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Features
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Gionee A1 and Honor 8 Lite
TRENDING
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Reliance Jio's Brand New Phone
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Explodes Into Flames on Video, Company Responds
  3. Flipkart Grand Gadget Day Sale Has Deals on Laptops, Tablets, and More
  4. Jio Phone, Free With Rs. 1,500 Deposit, Unlimited 4G Data, Launched
  5. Samsung Sale on Amazon India Offers Discounts on Galaxy C7 Pro and More
  6. Jio Phone at Effective Zero Price a Clever Marketing Position, Says COAI
  7. These Are the Chips Inside Reliance Jio's Feature Phone
  8. Is This the Worst Game of Thrones Character Ever?
  9. Want to Buy Jio Phone? Here's How You Can Book One
  10. Xiaomi Mi 5X Gets Teased in New Video Ahead of July 26 Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.