Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

LG's Foldable Smartphone Design Tipped in Recent Patent

 
19 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
LG's Foldable Smartphone Design Tipped in Recent Patent

Highlights

  • The company has patented a foldable device
  • From the photos, it's a fold-out mobile that transforms into a tablet
  • Even Nokia and Microsoft have patented a foldable device

This year looks promising as far as disruption in the mobile space is concerned. The dream of a foldable phone in the commercial market may finally come true, what with Samsung, Nokia, and Microsoft all reported to be working on one. LG is expected to launch a similar device in the fourth quarter, and has filed a patent for its 'version' of a smartphone-to-tablet foldable device.

GSMInfo was the first to spot this patent filing, and the photos attached show LG's vision for its first foldable smartphone. The device is expected to be essentially a merger of two distinct parts. When in smartphone mode, both the parts sit one behind the other with the smaller screen at the back, and the regular smartphone screen at front. The rear camera employed at the back, where the smaller screen resides, will allow you to take selfies from the back camera as well. Once the device is opened up from the hinge, it transforms into tablet mode.

lg patent main1 LG Patent

This is similar to the Nokia patent, except that the Nokia device had the same dimension screens on both sides of the hinge, and looks somewhat like a pocket mirror. Microsoft's upcoming Surface Phone is also tipped to be a foldable phone, and its patent leak reveals that the company is envisioning a smartphone that opens up to form a tablet-like larger display.

Samsung might also be launching its first foldable smartphone as early as Q3 this year. It seems like the Korean tech giant is looking to fire on all cylinders as it has been tipped to roll out more than 100,000 units of fold-out devices in the third quarter.

Tags: LG, Foldable Smartphone, LG Flexible Display, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Pixel, Pixel XL Hit by New Volume Bug; Google Confirms Fix Coming Soon in Software Update
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
LG's Foldable Smartphone Design Tipped in Recent Patent
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) vs. Lenovo K6 Note
  3. Nokia Android Phone Flagship With 6GB of RAM Tipped to Launch at MWC 2017
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 With 4GB of RAM, Snapdragon 625 SoC Launched in India
  5. Vivo V5 Plus, V5 Lite Selfie-Focused Smartphones Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8 Display Tipped to Sport Narrow Bezels, Rounded Edge
  7. Indian Government Wants Apple, but Not All Officials Are Biting
  8. Amazon Great Indian Sale Returns, 3-Day Festival Begins Friday
  9. Idea Challenges TRAI's Permission to Allow Extension of Jio Promo Offer
  10. Is This Reliance Jio's Budget 4G VoLTE-Enabled Feature Phone?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.