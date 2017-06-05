Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

LG X500 With 4500mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched

05 June 2017
Highlights

  • LG X500 is the South Korea-variant of the LG X power2
  • The X Power 2 also featured 4500mAh battery much like X500
  • The LG X500 will go on sale in South Korea from Friday

LG, over the weekend, introduced its new X-series smartphone, the X500, in South Korea. Priced at SKW 319,000 (roughly Rs. 18,500), the new LG X500 will be going on sale in the country from Friday.

The new LG X500 is said to be the South Korean-variant of the LG X power2 which was launched in February and recently started shipping globally.

Much like the LG X power2, one of the biggest highlights of the LG X500 is the large 4500mAh battery which the company says can deliver up to 20 hours of continuous video playback in single charge. The battery on the device can charge up to 50 percent in an hour which indicates that LG X500 may not support fast charging.

For specifications, the LG X500 comes with almost identical specifications as the LG X power2. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) In-cell Touch Display, and is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core processor. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage, with the option to expand further with the help of a microSD card (up to 2TB). The LG X power2, on the other hand, came with 16GB inbuilt storage

For the camera, the LG X500 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front camera with soft-light LED flash for better selfies. LG X500 also runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and will be available in Black Titan, Shiny Titan, Shiny Gold, and Shiny Blue colours. For connectivity, the LG X500 has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0, USB OTG. It weighs 164 grams, and measures 154.7x78.1x8.4mm. The South Korea launch of the LG X500 was first reported by Korea Herald.

Redmi Note 4
