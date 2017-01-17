Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
LG X300 Launched: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More

 
17 January 2017
Highlights

  • It packs a 2500mAh battery
  • The LG X300 sports a 13-megapixel camera
  • The smartphone offers 16GB of internal storage

LG's CES 2017 booth had a lot of modern technology on display, including the very thin OLED TV, the Hub Robot, and its Gram 14 laptop. Now, the company has launched a mid-range smartphone expanding its portfolio further. The LG X300 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and sports a 13-megapixel rear camera. The smartphone has launched in the South Korean market, and is priced at KRW 253,000 (roughly Rs. 14,800). It has been made available in Silver and Dark Blue colour variants.

The LG X300 sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) In-Cell Touch IPS curved glass display. The smartphone is powered by the 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC paired with Adreno 308 GPU and 2GB of RAM. It offers 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is further expandable via microSD card.

The fingerprint sensor is situated at the back, below the camera. The Android 7.0 Nougat running device sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. At the front, the LG X300 sports a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats. Other included camera features are Auto Shot, Gesture Shot and many other shooting modes. The smartphone's dimensions are at 144.8x72.1x8.09mm, and it weighs 142 grams.

The device sports a fine-ribbed back cover for better grip, and the 3.5mm audio jack is situated at the bottom. The LG X300 sports a 2500mAh battery to keep the lights on through the day, and connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, and NFC.There is no word on when the smartphone will launch in international markets.

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1280x720 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2500mAh
Tags: LG, LG X300 Launch, LG X300 Features, LG X300 Specifications, LG X300 Price, Mobiles, Android, Android 7.0 Nougat
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

