Ahead of MWC 2017, LG has decided to unveil a mid-ranger X power2. The smartphone will be available sometime in March in Latin America first, followed by US, Asia, Europe and other regions. Pricing of the LG X power2 will vary depending on region. While the device sports mediocre specs and design, the big highlight of the smartphone is its huge battery. This latest entrant is targeted especially for multi-taskers and heavy app users.

While exact pricing and availability is still not known, LG has released key specifications of the X power2. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) In-cell Touch Display, and is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core processor. It offers 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, with the option to expand further with the help of a microSD card (up to 2TB).

Talking about the camera, the LG X power2 sports a 13-megapixel rear sensor with LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front camera with soft-light LED flash for better selfies. The other big highlight is that the smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The device will be made available in Black Titan, Shiny Titan, Shiny Gold, and Shiny Blue colour variants.

As mentioned, the big highlight is the 4500mAh battery that is claimed to operate for an entire weekend without recharging. A fully charged LG X power2 is said to playback videos continuously for approximately 15 hours, provide navigational directions for about 14 hours or surf the Web for around 18 hours. Furthermore, it supports fast charging, and the company claims that one hour of charging can fill up almost 50 percent of the battery on the smartphone.

The LG X power2 weighs 164 grams, and measures 154.7x78.1x8.4mm. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0, USB OTG, and gyroscope sensor. LG is also gearing up to launch the LG G6 flagship smartphone at Barcelona on February 26. The device is expected to come with Google Assistant integration, a large display, and a dual camera setup at the back. A lot is riding on this smartphone as LG looks to make up for its abysmal figures last year, due to the failure of the modular LG G5.