LG X power2 With 4500mAh Battery Starts Shipping Across the Globe

LG launched its mid-range smartphone X power2 ahead of MWC 2017, and at that point revealed it will start becoming available in March, which did not happen. Now, the South Korean company has made an announcement that the LG X power2 has started shipping this month, beginning in North America followed by Asia, Europe, Latin America and other regions. However, there is no exact date and the price of the smartphone has also not been revealed by the company.

The LG X power2 is a mid-range smartphone that runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The LG X power2 features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) In-cell Touch Display, and is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core processor. It offers 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded further via microSD card (up to 2TB).

For optics, LG X power2 sports a 13-megapixel rear sensor with LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with soft-light LED flash for better selfies. The front camera is incorporated with LG's smart UX that includes Auto Shot and Gesture Interval Shot, which simplify taking selfies by triggering the shutter as soon as a face or hand gesture is detected.

The most highlighted feature of the LG X power2 is the 4500mAh battery packed inside it. The company claims that the battery in the smartphone can last an entire weekend before requiring further recharging. At full charge, it is rated to deliver 26 hours of talk time, 18 hours of video viewing or 19 hours of web browsing. For connectivity, the LG X power2 has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0, USB OTG. It weighs 164 grams, and measures 154.7x78.1x8.4mm. The smartphone will be available in Black Titan, Shiny Titan, Shiny Gold, and Shiny Blue colour variants.