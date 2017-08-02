LG is expected to launch its upcoming V30 flagship smartphone on August 31 and while the smartphone has been among leaks for quite some time, we might now have a better idea about its design. The schematics of the LG V30 have been leaked and suggest that the smartphone will share some of its aesthetic elements with its predecessor LG V20.

The LG V30 outline, shared by popular tipster @OnLeaks on Twitter, shows that the smartphone will have a dual camera setup at the back and the fingerprint scanner beneath the sensors. Interestingly, this new image suggests a design quite similar to the one seen in alleged render video of the LG V30, which was leaked last month.

The leaked outline image of the LG V30 also matches a recent leak of the alleged back cover of the smartphone, which also shows cutouts for a centre-aligned dual camera setup and fingerprint sensor.

There are not many leaked specifications regarding the upcoming LG V30 smartphone but if we go by the leaked image, it is currently unclear if the company will retain the second screen, which has become unanimous with V series, or drop the feature on its upcoming smartphone.

Notably, LG V30 has been tipped to come with an f/1.6 aperture, which is usually not seen even in the highest-end smartphones, as per a report by Slash Gear. The bigger aperture essentially allows the smartphone camera to capture more light while clicking images and therefore allows users to take better pictures even in conditions of low light.

Faryaab Sheikh, former Editor-in-Chief at Sammobile, has earlier suggested that LG will be bringing V30 to Europe. Apart from this, there have been several reports that have suggested that LG V30 will feature an OLED display, like seen on Samsung smartphones, instead of the LCD display generally used on LG flagships.

As per previous leaks, the display of the LG V30 might be around 6-inches and the handset is expected to measure 151.4x75.2x7.4mm. The smartphone has been tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and house a 3200mAh battery. It is expected to come with IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

In audio department, LG V30 has been rumoured to come with ESS' new Quad DAC. Lastly, the LG V30 has been said to be offered in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage capacities.

Notably, latest leaks have also dismissed the possible inclusion of a secondary slide-out display that was previously seen in earlier mockups of the handset.