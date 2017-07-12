LG V30 Render Leak Tips Dual Camera Setup, Rear Fingerprint Scanner

After the LG G6, the company is now gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone this fall. The LG V30 has been leaked on multiple occasions previously, but today’s leak brings video and image renders of the smartphone, giving us a full blown look at it from all angles.

Tipster OnLeaks in collaboration with MySmartPrice has leaked the renders of the LG V30 smartphone, and the device sports a sleek metal frame, with a glass back. At the front, the smartphone is seen sporting very thin bezels with no Home Button or navigation buttons for that matter. There is no secondary display seen on the LG V30 renders, but LG could embed it before launch.

At the bottom edge, we can the speaker grille, and the USB Type-C port as well. The 3.5mm audio jack is situated at the top edge, while the volume keys sit on the left, and the power button sits on the right edge of the smartphone. The back seems to be made of glass, and the tipster also suggests the introduction of wireless charging.

The renders indicate a dual camera setup sitting horizontally in the centre, with the flash beside it. Right below it is the fingerprint scanner, and the LG V30 logo is printed at the bottom of the device. The dimensions of the phone are tipped to be roughly at 151.4x75.2x7.4 mm, and the display may be at 6-inches.

Previous leaks indicate that LG V30 may adopt an OLED display, and early mockups indicate that it may even have a slide-out secondary display. The LG V30 may reportedly be unveiled right ahead of IFA 2017 event, which will kick off in Berlin on September 1. Furthermore, the LG V30 is expected to be priced by the company around latter end of KRW 800,000 (roughly Rs. 45,200).

The smartphone has been rumoured to house a 3200mAh battery as well. It has been tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and come with IP68 water and dust resistance rating. In audio department, LG V30 has been rumoured to come with ESS' new Quad DAC, which should allow it to deliver impressive performance. Finally, LG V30 is expected to be offered in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage options.