LG V30 Seen From All Sides in New Leaked Renders

The LG V30 is set to launch on August 31 at IFA in Berlin, but ahead of that, leaks continue to pour. A fresh leak brings a render photo of the LG V30 smartphone showing off the device from all angles. The renders suggest that the big highlight is its dual camera setup at the back, and the almost bezel-less display in the front.

Tipster Evan Blass has shared the LG V30 render on Twitter, and knowing his track record, this render could portray a fair picture of the official product at launch two weeks later. The render shows a Silver colour variant with an all-display in the front, no home button, and hardly any bezel in the top and bottom chins. The smartphone has a sleek metallic finish, with edges showing the antenna bands. The volume rockers are seen on the left edge, while the SIM slot is seen on the right edge of the smartphone.

There's a horizontal dual camera setup at the back of the LG V30 render with the flash sitting beside it, and the fingerprint sensor sitting below it. The LG logo and smartphone name are also integrated at the back. Reiterating previous rumours, there's no second screen seen anywhere.

LG V30 will feature the company's custom Android UI, i.e. UX 6.0+, which has been optimised to work better with the OLED FullVision display (aspect ratio of 18:9). The company has also said that the UX 6.0+ offers more personalisation options to the users as well.

The smartphone is expected to come in two variants - regular and Plus - offering 64GB and 128GB internal storage respectively. Both the variants are set to sport 6-inch OLED QHD+ Full Vision display. The key difference between regular and Plus variant of the LG V30 has been tipped to be in audio department and wireless charging capabilities. However, it is currently unclear which smartphone will get which of these features.

Both the variants of the smartphone are expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 SoC and a rear-facing dual camera setup consisting of a 16-megapixel sensor (standard angle) and a 13-megapixel sensor (optical angle). Again, the two variants are expected to pack 6GB RAM and 3,200mAh battery, as per the report. Finally coming to the pricing, the LG V30 and LG V30 Plus have been estimated to be priced around 800,000 KRW (roughly Rs. 44,900) and KRW 1,000,000 (roughly Rs. 56,100) respectively.