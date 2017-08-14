LG V30 will be launched on August 31 right ahead of IFA 2017 event and while there is still some time before the unveiling, we have some new information about the smartphone. LG V30 has now been tipped to be launched in two variants - regular and Plus. Further, the pricing information about both the models has also been leaked and suggests that the regular variant might cost less than its predecessor V20 at launch. Separately, the company has announced that the upcoming V series flagship will come with more personalisation options for users and revealed what will happen to the secondary display with the launch of V30.

First talking about the official information from LG itself, the company says that the V30 smartphone will feature the company's custom Android UI, i.e. UX 6.0+, which has been optimised to work better with the OLED FullVision display (aspect ratio of 18:9). The company has also said that the UX 6.0+ offers more personalisation options to the users as well.

While the leaks already suggested that LG will be ditching the secondary display, which was present on previous V series flagships, from the upcoming V30, the company has now announced that it will turn into a 'Floating Bar'. The Floating Bar, which is semi-transparent, essentially allows quick access to frequently used functions and can be dragged completely off the FullVision display when not in use, as per the company's press release.

"When powered off, the Always-on Display is even more customisable than before. The AOD now not only shows the clock, it can also be set to display Quick Tools, Music Player or a personal photograph as well," LG said in its release.

As the LG V30 comes with a dual camera setup at the back, the UX 6.0+ has been designed to make the most out of the hardware. Graphy, which is a tool that can be accessed from the Manual mode, allows more options to the users who have keen interest in photography. "With Graphy, users can choose from among a portfolio of professional shots, each with a different style and mood or they can download photos taken by professionals from the Graphy website or mobile app and apply those metadata presets - such as white balance, shutter speed, aperture and ISO - to photos taken with the V30," the company said. To recall, LG recently confirmed that the LG V30 rear camera setup will come with an aperture of f/1.6 and will come with the 'clearest' lens ever on a smartphone.

Moving on the leaks, a report from ETNews suggests that the South Korean company planning to launch LG V30 Plus smartphone alongside the regular variant on August 31. Despite the 'Plus' moniker, which usually suggests a larger size, both LG V30 and the V30 Plus are expected to sport 6-inch OLED Full Vision display. The Plus variant has been said to come with 128GB of built-in storage while the regular variant will feature 64GB of inbuilt storage, as per the report. The key difference between regular and Plus variant of the LG V30 has been tipped to be in audio department and wireless charging capabilities. However, it is currently unclear which smartphone will get which of these features.

Both the variants of the smartphone are expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 SoC and a rear-facing dual camera setup consisting of a 16-megapixel sensor (standard angle) and a 13-megapixel sensor (optical angle). Again, the two variants are expected to pack 6GB RAM and 3,200mAh battery, as per the report.

Finally coming to the pricing, the LG V30 and LG V30 Plus have been estimated to be priced around 800,000 KRW (roughly Rs. 44,900) and KRW 1,000,000 (roughly Rs. 56,100) respectively. We will still advise you to take the leaks with a pinch of salt and wait till the actual announcement from the company for any confirmation.