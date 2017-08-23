LG V30+ Logo Leaked, LG Takes a Dig at Galaxy Note 8 in Video Teasers

LG will be unveiling its V30 flagship smartphone on August 31 right ahead of IFA event in Berlin and it seems like the company will now be launching two variants of the handset. The logo for LG V30+ smartphone has now been leaked and while there were rumours of a Plus variant earlier as well, the leaked logo strongly suggests the presence of the separate handset model. Further, LG has released teaser videos for the V30 smartphone that take a subtle dig at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 8 smartphone.

Talking first about the logo, popular tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks has shared the logo for the LG V30+ on Twitter. As we mentioned in the earlier report, despite the '+' moniker, which usually suggests a larger size, both LG V30 and the V30+ are expected to sport 6-inch OLED Full Vision display. The LG V30+ has been said to come with 128GB of built-in storage while the regular variant will feature 64GB of inbuilt storage. The key difference between regular and V30+ variant has been tipped to be in audio department and wireless charging capabilities. However, it is currently unclear which smartphone will get which of these features.

Both the variants of the smartphone are expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 SoC and a rear-facing dual camera setup consisting of a 16-megapixel sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor. Again, the two variants are expected to pack 6GB RAM and 3200mAh battery. Finally coming to the pricing, the LG V30 and LG V30+ have been estimated to be priced around 800,000 KRW (roughly Rs. 44,900) and KRW 1,000,000 (roughly Rs. 56,100) respectively.

Moving on to the video teasers, LG has taken a dig at the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 from Samsung as one video shows a person breaking a pencil into two pieces (direct shot at S Pen) and another where a person tearing a page from a diary (Note reference). Considering Samsung's upcoming flagship is expected to come with solid features and specifications, we will have to wait and see if these digs come back to haunt the company or not.