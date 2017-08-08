Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

LG V30 Launch Set for August 31, Gets Leaked in Company's Own Video Promotion

 
08 August 2017
LG V30 Launch Set for August 31, Gets Leaked in Company's Own Video Promotion

Photo Credit: via Droid Life

Highlights

  • LG V30 is expected to be launched on August 31
  • The smartphone has been tipped to feature dual camera setup
  • LG has previously collaborated for its products with HitRecord

LG on Tuesday announced the launch date of the V30, it next flagship smartphone. LG had already sent a 'save the date' invite last month, and in the latest invite (seen below), it clearly mentions the LG V30 by name. The invite also bears the words 'Lights. Camera. Action.' The invite also reiterates the launch event will be in Berlin, Germany, and the date hints it will be a pre-IFA 2017 event.

With its previous products, LG has partnered with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and his HitRecord organisation to showcase new products' capabilities through innovative videos. However, this time around, the new video entries have appear to have given us our first glimpse of the company's yet-to-be-released LG V30 flagship smartphone.

lg v30 invite gsmarena lg

Photo Credit: GSMArena

 

Through a competition organised in collaboration with Gordon-Levitt's c, LG encourages people to shoot videos with new products from the company and this year's entries have provided us with clean shots of the unreleased LG V30, as pointed out in a report by Droid Life. While the videos are not in high-resolution, they do show the smartphone with dual camera setup, metal body back, and a fingerprint sensor along with 'V' moniker at the rear end.

lg v30 story2 droid life LG V30 Story 2

Photo Credit: via Droid Life

Notably, the design on the handset in the videos is similar, if not identical, to the one that was earlier leaked in a render video back in July. The alleged LG V30, in the submitted videos, can be seen sporting a FullVision Display with thin bezels across top and bottom of the display and rounded corners, just like the LG G6 and the Q6 smartphones from the company..

To recall, LG recently confirmed that its next major smartphone, i.e. LG V30, will feature a 6-inch FullVision QHD+ P-OLED display. As we reported earlier, the LG V30 display will come with the 18:9 aspect ratio, just like the LG G6, and the company has said that it will cover 109 percent of the DCI-P3 colour space and support HDR10 as well.

The secondary display on the LG V30 is believed to have been ditched by the company and the smartphone has been tipped to pack a Snapdragon 835 SoC. The handset is expected to house a 3200mAh battery and measure at 151.4x75.2x7.4mm. It can be offered by the company in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage capacities.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

LG V30 Launch Set for August 31, Gets Leaked in Company's Own Video Promotion
 
 

VIVO V5S
