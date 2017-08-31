Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

LG V30 With 6-Inch FullVision Display, Dual Cameras Launched: Features, Specifications, and More

31 August 2017
Highlights

  • LG V30, V30+ are identical except for the inbuilt storage
  • The smartphone features IP68 certification and MIL-STD 810G rating
  • It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC

LG V30 was launched on Thursday at IFA 2017, alongside a higher storage variant called the LG V30+. The LG V30 follows the LG G6 is terms of design, and features a larger FullVision QHD+ display, in addition to better audio capabilities from Bang & Olufsen, voice recognition, MIL-STD 810G rating for durability, IP68 dust and water resistance, and a dual rear camera setup with an aperture of f/1.6, a first in the smartphone camera industry. It comes as a direct competition to the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and upcoming iPhone 8. The LG V30 will begin shipping starting September 21 in the company's home market South Korea, with an expected global rollout in coming weeks in Aurora Black, Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue, and Lavender Violet colours. No pricing has been provided yet.

LG V30 specifications, features

The new LG V30 features a dual rear camera setup with one 16-megapixel sensor coupled with an breakthrough aperture of f/1.6, a 71-degree wide-angle lens, and one 13-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree wide-angle lens and an aperture of f/1.9. The 16-megapixel shooter with f/1.6 aperture will let more light to enter the lenses to give sharper and highly focused images. The cameras are also stacked with Crystal Clear Lens to add to the process of correct colour reproduction and clearer photographs. On the front side, the LG V30 sports a 5-megapixel wide-angle (90-degrees) camera with an aperture f/2.2.

Coming to rest of the specifications, the LG V30 runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat along with a refreshed and upgraded UI - UX 6.0+ - however, Android Oreo can be expected soon. The smartphone features a 6-inch QHD+ (1440x2880 pixels) OLED FullVision display with a resolution of 538ppi and HDR10 support. The smartphone is also Daydream compatible. There is also a second always-on screen situated right above the main display, reminding us of the one seen on it predecessor LG V20. The LG V30 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC (clock speed and cores unclear as of now) coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

lg v30 flat LG V30

The inbuilt storage in the LG V30 is 64GB, while the LG V30+ variant has 128GB - with the option to expand it further via microSD card (up to 2TB). The battery that is packed inside the V30 is rated at 3300mAh, and it features Quick Charge 3.0. The connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth v5.0 with BLE, NFC, and USB Type-C 2.0 support with compatibility for USB Type-C 3.1. It measures 151.7x75.4x7.3mm and weighs 158 grams.

As confirmed by LG earlier, the LG V30 incorporates a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC powered by Bang & Olufsen. The smartphone comes with the earphones manufactured by B&O Play with three digital filters to clear out proper sound by changing the decibel values and frequencies. It also comes with support for Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) technology for high-resolution audio streaming.

The LG V30 features "Ok, Google" voice activation where certain keywords will perform various actions when assigned, even within the apps. You can even unlock the device with your voice. The voice recognition will even work along with the music playback and it will be deeply integrated with the LG appliances that support voice-driven actions. The smartphone is, of course, water-and-dust resistant with IP68 certification, comes with fingerprint scanner at the back, and supports wireless and quick charging. The LG V30 supports facial recognition technology, as the one last seen on Galaxy S8 and Note 8 smartphones, which can unlock the device by just looking at it.

"The V series has always been demonstrating new practical mobile technologies that contribute to high quality content creation and the V30 has not lost sight of its roots," said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. "With its F1.6 Crystal Clear Lens Camera and Cine Video mode, the LG V30 is designed to help create professional-looking content without professional-level complexity."

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

LG V30

LG V30

Display

6.00-inch

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2880 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.1.2

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3300mAh
