LG V30 Launch Expected on August 31

 
13 July 2017
Highlights

  • LG V30 has been tipped to come with FullVision display
  • The smartphone's renders have been leaked separately as well
  • The launch event will take place in Berlin

We have been seeing leaks regarding LG's upcoming V30 smartphone for quite some time but we might be closer to the unveiling now as the company has shared a teaser for a launch event on August 31. While the launch teaser doesn't reveal any details about any device in particular, it does give some strong hints that it will be the successor to last year's V20 smartphone.

In its launch teaser, LG has asked users to save the date August 31 for its launch event in Berlin right ahead of IFA 2017. However, the biggest hint in this teaser is the 'V' shaped silhouette in the background that clearly indicates that the company will be unveiling its LG V30 smartphone at the event. Interestingly, the launch teaser image is itself in a 2:1 ratio, just like the FullVision display on LG G6 and Q6 smartphones, points out Engadget.

This indicates that the company will be using the similar display on its upcoming flagship V30 as well. Earlier this week, a series of leaked renders claimed to show the design on the yet-to-be-announced LG V30 smartphone. From the renders, we can see that the smartphone is expected to feature a display with narrow bezels and a dual camera setup at the back.

The fingerprint sensor has been tipped to be located at the back while the bottom part of the smartphone has been said to come with a speaker grille and a USB Type-C port. The display has been tipped to be around 6-inches while the measurements are estimated to be around 151.4x75.2x7.4mm.

As these are all leaks, we will ask our readers to wait till the official announcement from the company for any confirmation.

