LG V30 Confirmed to Sport 6-Inch FullVision P-OLED QHD+ Display

LG is set to launch the much rumoured LG V30 smartphone soon, and new information about the smartphone keeps trickling in regularly. In fresh reports, LG has now confirmed that the company is making the switch to OLED in its upcoming flagship, which will sport a FullVision display - meaning really less bezel. Also, more spec information about the smartphone has been leaked revealing its display size and camera details.

LG has now confirmed that its next flagship, highly rumoured to be the LG V30, will switch to OLED with a QHD+ (1440 x 2880 pixels) resolution. This means more battery life and durability. The company also says that the plastic OLED aka P-OLED display tech will allow for curved edges on the sides, but the shared image showing the bottom part of the smartphone suggests that it won't copy Samsung's Edge feature, and the display will only be slightly tapered.

The LG V30 display will take on the 18:9 FullVision aspect ratio, just like the LG G6, and the company says it will cover 109 percent of the DCI-P3 colour space and support HDR10 as well. LG also says that the upper and lower bezels have been reduced by 20 to 50 percent, despite the upcoming flagship being lower in overall form size than last year's LG V20. The logo, LG confirms, has also been moved to the back panel.

Commenting on the impending launch, LG Electronics Mobile Communications President Juno Cho said, "Expertise in OLED has long been a core competency of LG, and the technology has always been seen as a potential value-add for smartphones. With competition in the global smartphone space fiercer now than ever, we felt that this was the right time to reintroduce OLED displays in our mobile products."

Android Authority also shared some exclusive information about the LG V30 smartphone, particularly about the second screen seen on the predecessors. It claims that the secondary display is being ditched, in favour of a new 'floating bar'. It essentially will provide quick access to notifications, shortcuts, and other things; however details on how it will look and work were scarce. The report also states that the LG V30 may sport Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and Daydream support. As per the report, the camera on the LG V30 will have an f/1.6 aperture, Crystal Clear Glass Lens, and "improved transmittance". It will also have an improved audio experience, military standard protection, IP68 water resistance, and better cooling management.

Separately, an outline sketch of the LG V30 has also been leaked recently. In the image, claimed to be extracted from the user manual, the smartphone is set to have a bezel-less design, no home button, a horizontal dual camera setup at the back located in the centre, a fingerprint sensor right below it, and the LG logo at the bottom.

Previous reports suggest that the LG V30 may be offered in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage capacities, and the dimensions could measure at 151.4x75.2x7.4mm. The smartphone has been tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and house a 3200mAh battery.

The LG V30 smartphone is expected to be announced on August 31 with US pre-orders set to begin on September 17, and the release date to be September 28.