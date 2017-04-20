LG has announced that as part of its "Celebrating Togetherness" offer, the company is offering 20 percent discount on its V20 (Review) smartphone when bought from multibrand retail outlets. The offer will remain available till May 31 and the company is also offering cashback offers up to Rs. 20,000, easy EMI options, 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank credit cards, and gifts with products across categories (including soundbars) to celebrate 20 years of its presence in India.

Notably, the LG V20 was the first smartphone to have Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and is currently available on company's online store at Rs. 44,990. Interestingly, the device is currently available on Flipkart at a price of Rs. 39,990.

The LG V20 sports a 5.7-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) IPS Quantum Display, and a secondary display - just like the LG V10 as well. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. On the imaging front, LG V20 sports a 16-megapixel primary rear camera (f/1.8 aperture) with an additional 8-megapixel secondary rear camera (f/2.4 aperture) as well; in front, LG V20 has a 5-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree wide-angle lens and an f/1.9 aperture.

The LG V20 battery is rated at 3200mAh, and the smartphone measures 159.70x78.10x7.60mm, and weighs 174 grams. Sensors on board the LG V20 include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and gyroscope. Connectivity options on the LG V20 include 4G LTE (with support for Indian LTE bands), Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, Infrared, and USB OTG.

Apart from LG V20, the company is offering a free flip cover with purchase of LG K10, LG K10 (2017), LG Stylus 3, and LG Stylus 2 Plus.