Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

LG Q8 Launched as Smaller V20 Variant With 5.2-Inch QHD Display, Snapdragon 820 SoC

 
21 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
LG Q8 Launched as Smaller V20 Variant With 5.2-Inch QHD Display, Snapdragon 820 SoC

Highlights

  • LG Q8 features an always-on secondary display
  • It comes with IP67 certification
  • LG Q8 seen as the mini-variant of the LG V20

LG, shortly after introducing the new Q-series smartphones, has now unveiled the Q8. The all-new LG smartphone has been launched in Italy. Unfortunately, there's no word when the LG Q8 will go on sale and the price tag it will sport. Additionally, there's no word whether the smartphone will be made available outside Italy or if it will be rebranded for the international market.

The all-new LG Q8 for all means and purposes is a mini variant of the LG V20 with a smaller screen. One of the highlights of the LG Q8 is it sports a secondary screen.

The LG Q8 features a 5.2-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. It sports a pixel density of 554ppi. There's also an "always-on" secondary display with a screen resolution of 160x1040 pixels. It runs on the company's LG UX 5.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat. To recall, the LG V20 was the first phone to ship with Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box last year.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. There's 32GB inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card.

The LG Q8 sports a dual camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There's also a 5-megapixel front camera with f/1.9 aperture. The phone is backed by a 3000mAh battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth v4.2, and USB Type-C. LG Q8 comes with IP67 certification making it water resistant up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes. There's a fingerprint sensor at the back placed just below the dual camera setup. The phone also packs an infrared emitter. Much like other LG high-end devices, the LG Q8 also comes with 32-bit quad DAC support. It measures 149x71.9x8mm and weighs 146 grams.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

LG Q8

LG Q8

Display

5.20-inch

Processor

2.15GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2560 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Tags: LG Q8 Specifications, LG Mobiles, Mobiles, LG, LG V20
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Twitter's Internal Numbers Show It's Getting Less Awful at Fighting Abuse
LG Q8 Launched as Smaller V20 Variant With 5.2-Inch QHD Display, Snapdragon 820 SoC
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Gionee A1 and Honor 8 Lite
TRENDING
  1. JioPhone, New Jio Plan Launched By Mukesh Ambani at Reliance AGM: Live
  2. Mukesh Ambani Likely to Launch Jio Feature Phone Today, How to Watch Live
  3. Jio Phone, New Jio Plans, and More to Expect from Reliance AGM 2017
  4. Xiaomi's Big Sale Begins With Smartphones and More at Re. 1
  5. 'mAadhaar' App for Android Launched: Here Is What You Need to Know
  6. Google Play Protect Now Reportedly Rolling Out to Android Devices
  7. Samsung's All Set to Launch Galaxy Note 8 on August 23
  8. Jio Phone ‘India ka Smartphone’ Launched by Mukesh Ambani
  9. Oppo Says 'Miscommunication' After 'Indians are Beggars' Controversy
  10. 6" Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra With 23-Megapixel Camera Launched at Rs. 29,990
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.