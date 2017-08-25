Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

LG Q8 Price Revealed

 
25 August 2017
LG Q8 Price Revealed

Highlights

  • The Q8 has been priced at KRW 616,000 (roughly Rs. 34,950)
  • LG Q8 comes with a secondary display, just like the LG V20
  • The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC

LG launched its Q8 smartphone, the smaller variant of the V20, in Italy last month and while the company didn't reveal the pricing of the handset at the time, it has done so with the smartphone's South Korea launch. On Thursday, LG launched the Q8 in South Korea at a price of KRW 616,000 (roughly Rs. 34,950) and announced that the smartphone will be made available in Urban Titan and Sweet Pink colours in the country.

To recall, the LG Q8 is essentially a mini variant of the LG V20 that features a smaller screen. The highlight features on the new Q-Series smartphone include its secondary screen and a dual camera setup at the back.

The LG Q8 runs on the company's LG UX 5.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and sports a 5.2-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 on top. The aforementioned secondary display comes with a resolution of 160x1040 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. It comes with 32GB of built-in storage, which is further expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB).

In terms of optics, the rear dual camera setup on the LG Q8 consists of a 13-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera with f/1.9 aperture. The smartphone houses a 3000mAh battery and the connectivity options offered by the handset include Wi-Fi802.11a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, NFC, Bluetooth v4.2, and USB Type-C.

LG Q8 comes with IP67 certification, which effectively means that it will be able to handle occasional splashes of water, if you use it around pool or on a beach. There's a fingerprint sensor at the back of the smartphone, which is placed right below the dual camera setup.

Notably, the LG Q8 also features an infrared emitter. Much like recent LG high-end smartphones, the LG Q8 also comes with 32-bit quad DAC support. It measures 149x71.9x7.9mm and weighs 146 grams.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

LG Q8

LG Q8

Display

5.20-inch

Processor

2.15GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2560 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
LG Q8 Price Revealed
 
 

Gionee A1
