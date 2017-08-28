It appears as if the LG Q6+ will be launching soon in India. To recall, the smartphone was launched alongside the LG Q6 and LG Q6a in July, and the highlight of all three phones was their FullVision displays with an 18:9 aspect ratio. One phone from the series, the LG Q6 (Review), has already been launched in India - in the beginning of August. Now, according to an established Mumbai-based mobile retailer, the LG Q6+ is coming to India soon, and it will be available via offline stores.

In a tweet on Saturday, Mahesh Telecom said that the LG Q6+ smartphone would be launching soon in India. The LG Q6 and LG Q6+ are identical in terms of design, and nearly identical in terms of specifications. The biggest difference between the two phones is on the RAM and storage fronts. The LG Q6+ bears 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, while the LG Q6 bears 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. Everything else about the smartphones is identical, though the LG Q6+ features the additional color option of Marine Blue. The LG Q6 model launched in India was a dual-SIM offering, and we can expect LG to make the same decision for the Q6+.

Let's describe the rest of the LG Q6+ specifications. It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.5 full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) 18:9 display. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 435 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. It features a 13-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5-megapixel camera at front.

The LG Q6+ comes with 64GB of built-in storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). The connectivity options offered by LG Q6+ include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The LG Q6+ houses a 3000mAh battery and comes with sensors including accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.