LG Q6 With FullVision Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

09 August 2017
Highlights

  • The smartphone comes with 5.5-inch FullVision display
  • LG Q6 comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB built-in storage
  • Cashback and exchange offers are currently available for LG Q6

After teasing the launch for Thursday earlier this week, LG on Wednesdsay launched its Q6 smartphone with FullVision Display in India at Rs. 14,990. The LG Q6 (3GB RAM/32GB storage) has been made available in the country exclusively through Amazon India and is being offered in Astro Black, Ice Platinum, and Terra Gold colours. Interestingly, the online marketplace is also giving exchange offers on the newly launched LG smartphone.

With the exchange offer, customers can avail a maximum discount of up to Rs. 13,300 on the LG Q6. Notably, as part of Amazon Great Indian sale, customers can avail 15 percent cashback with Amazon Pay as well. SBI card holders (both credit and debit) can get 15 percent cashback on purchase through app or 10 percent cashback while buying the smartphone from the website.

To recall, LG Q6 was launched along with LG Q6+, and LG Q6a smartphones by the company in July. Interestingly, LG has only introduced the regular LG Q6 variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage in India. The highlight on the LG Q6 is its 5.5-inch FullVision display that comes with taller-than-usual aspect ratio of 18:9 and has curved edges as well. Notably, the smartphone comes with face unlock feature as well and the South Korean company has decided to introduce the dual-SIM variant in India.

Moving to the specifications, the dual-SIM (nano+nano) LG Q6 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and as mentioned earlier, features a 5.5 full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 435 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. While the new smartphone shares some resemblance with LG G6 in terms of design, the company has stuck to a single rear camera at the back and front with the LG Q6.

It comes with a 13-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5-megapixel camera at front. The LG Q6 comes with 32GB of built-in storage, which is expandable via microSD card up to 2TB. The connectivity options offered by LG Q6 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 142.5x69.3x8.1mm, and weighs 149 grams.

The LG Q6 houses a 3000mAh battery and comes with sensors including accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

