Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

LG Q6 India Launch Set for Thursday, Sports 5.5-Inch FullVision Display

 
07 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
LG Q6 India Launch Set for Thursday, Sports 5.5-Inch FullVision Display

Highlights

  • LG Q6 was unveiled last month with two other variants
  • The India variant will come with 3GB RAM, 32GB inbuilt storage
  • It will go on sale from August 10, via Amazon India

LG Q6, amongst the first Q-Series phones launched by the South Korean company last month, is coming to India this week. Exclusive online retail partner Amazon is teasing the Thursday, August 10 launch and sales start date of the smartphone on its website, even detailing that the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of the LG Q6 will be made available on the marketplace.

To recall, the Q-Series bring a lot of premium features seen in the flagship G-Series in a more affordable package, and the LG Q6 bears the FullVision display with a 18:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with a face unlock feature, apart from Knock Code. The LG Q6 variant launching in India also supports dual-SIM cards, and runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

As we mentioned, the LG Q6 sports a 5.5-inch FullVision (1080x2160 pixels) IPS display, and is powered by a Snapdragon 435 octa-core SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. It sports a 13-megapixel rear camera on and a 5-megapixel front camera. The 32GB of inbuilt storage can be expanded via the microSD card slot.

The LG Q6 offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC< Micro-USB with OTG, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 142.5x69.3x8.1mm, and weighs 149 grams. It is powered by a 3000mAh battery. Sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

To recall, the LG Q6 was launched alongside the LG Q6+ and the LG Q6a, both of which featured the exact same design but different RAM and inbuilt storage configurations. Colour options at launch included Astro Black, Platinum, Marine Blue, Terra Gold and Mystic White. The LG Q6 price in India is expected to be kept in the mid-range segment, however, the company has yet to detail pricing anywhere at the moment.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

LG Q6

LG Q6

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x2160 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Tags: LG, LG Q6, LG Q6 Price, LG Q6 Specifications, LG Q6 Price in India, Mobiles, Android, Amazon India, LG India
Game of Thrones Season 7: What’s With That Dagger?
LG Q6 India Launch Set for Thursday, Sports 5.5-Inch FullVision Display
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
VIVO V5S
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Big Freedom Sale Dates, Offers Announced
  2. Airtel Matches Jio, Offers 84GB Data for 84 Days at Rs. 399
  3. Amazon Sale Announced, Moto G5S Launch, and More News This Week
  4. Amazon Great Indian Sale Offers Announced: Deals on iPhones, TVs & More
  5. Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4 'The Spoils of War': The Top 5 Moments
  6. 11.5 Lakh PAN Cards Deactivated: How to Check PAN Card Validity Status
  7. LG Q6 With FullVision Display Set to Launch in India on Thursday
  8. Acer Swift 3 Review
  9. iPhone Case That Runs Android, Offers Dual-SIM Support Launched in India
  10. New iPhone SE to Launch in India First, Claims Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.