LG raised the bar for premium Android smartphones earlier this year with its flagship G6 which was the first to sport the company's FullVision display with an 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio. If a new report from South Korea is to be believed then LG may opt for OLED panel for its next premium smartphone, the V30. The move to OLED panels is said to be a way to match Samsung in smartphone market.

The Investor citing industry sources claims that the South Korean company can launch the LG V30 with OLED display in the second half of 2017. The report claims that most of the OLED screens produced at LG Display's plant will be utilised for the LG V30. "Some of the OLED production will be supplied to Chinese phone makers who are hoping to catch up with front-runners such as Samsung and Apple," the report added citing sources.

The company is expected to begin production of OLED panels from July, and these panels will replace LCD displays which were used on LG smartphones. The report claims that this way LG will try to match its competitor Samsung which now uses OLED for almost 70 percent of its smartphones.

"It may take some time for LG Display to reach the similar yield rate of its rival Samsung Display. There are a range of issues to solve such as patents and supply chains for OLED equipment and materials," the report quotes a display analyst.

Notably, this won't be the first time when LG will be using OLED panel on its smartphones, as the LG G Flex, launched in 2013, was its first phone featuring an OLED panel. The report further speculates that LG may use the OLED panel on its next flagship smartphone which is not likely to launch before 2018.