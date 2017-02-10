Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

LG G6 Said to Offer 'Less Artificial, More Intelligence' in New Teaser

 
10 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
LG G6 Said to Offer 'Less Artificial, More Intelligence' in New Teaser

Highlights

  • LG G6 is tipped to come with Google Assistant
  • The smartphone will launch on February 26
  • It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 821 SoC

LG G6 flagship smartphone is set to be unveiled at the company's February 26 event just ahead of MWC 2017 in Barcelona. The event will begin at 4.30pm IST (12.00pm CET), and the company has already sent out invites. Now, running up to launch day, LG has released a teaser image that hints the integration of an AI assistant on the flagship, or at least, intelligent features.

All OEMs seem to have been betting big on artificial intelligence. Samsung is rumoured to integrate a Bixby voice assistant on the upcoming Galaxy S8, and will even incorporate a dedicated hardware button for it. Not wanting to be left behind, LG claims its "next generation smartphone" will sport "less artificial. more intelligence". Whether this points to a voice-based virtual assistant or system-wide intelligent features that manufacturers like Huawei (EMUI 5.0) and HTC (Sense Companion) are now offering, is not known yet. Whatever the case, LG claims it's going to be less artificial, implying more natural or intuitive than competing offerings. The image also seems to hint that LG is the first one to release its flagship 2017 device, with Samsung and the others launching it later.

Of course, all this could tie into the rumour that LG G6 will integrate Google Assistant, and not its own AI chops. Google Assistant was first integrated into the Pixel and Pixel XL, and the LG G6 will be the third smartphone to come with it out-of-the-box, the first non-Pixel smartphone.

LG's invite suggests that the device will seemingly have a bezel-less design. The G6 is widely expected to come with waterproofing capability and this is said to be one of the reasons why LG's next flagship will ditch the removable battery to give way to water resistance. LG is also rumoured to come with dated Snapdragon 821 processor as Samsung has reportedly first dibs of the latest Snapdragon 835 processor. The company is also rumoured to adopt a new 'heat pipe' cooling technology to conduct heat away from the processor.

Tags: LG, LG G6, Lg G6 Teaser, LG G6 Launch, MWC, MWC 2017, LG G6 Features, LG G6 Price, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Sony's Android 7.0 Nougat Update Rollout Restarts for Xperia Z3+, Xperia Z5, Xperia Z4 Tablet
Vishal Sikka's Salary: The Controversy Behind Infosys CEO's Rs. 73.4-Crore Pay Package
Coolpad - Starting Rs 8999
LG G6 Said to Offer 'Less Artificial, More Intelligence' in New Teaser
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad - Starting Rs 8999
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out Two-Step Verification to All Its Users
  2. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro India Pre-Orders Now Open
  3. Ola, Uber Users in Delhi May Struggle to Find Cabs From Friday
  4. iPhone 8 Tipped to Sport Wireless Charging, New 3D Touch Module
  5. iPhone 8 May Be the Most Expensive Smartphone From Apple
  6. Millions of Apps Could Soon Be Removed From Google Play
  7. How UPS Trucks Saved Million of Dollars by Eliminating Left Turns
  8. Controversy Behind Infosys CEO's Rs. 73-Crore Salary Explained
  9. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro vs Moto Z vs OnePlus 3T: Which One Should You Buy?
  10. Infosys Backs CEO Vishal Sikka, Downplays Governance Concerns
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.