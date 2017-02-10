LG G6 flagship smartphone is set to be unveiled at the company's February 26 event just ahead of MWC 2017 in Barcelona. The event will begin at 4.30pm IST (12.00pm CET), and the company has already sent out invites. Now, running up to launch day, LG has released a teaser image that hints the integration of an AI assistant on the flagship, or at least, intelligent features.

All OEMs seem to have been betting big on artificial intelligence. Samsung is rumoured to integrate a Bixby voice assistant on the upcoming Galaxy S8, and will even incorporate a dedicated hardware button for it. Not wanting to be left behind, LG claims its "next generation smartphone" will sport "less artificial. more intelligence". Whether this points to a voice-based virtual assistant or system-wide intelligent features that manufacturers like Huawei (EMUI 5.0) and HTC (Sense Companion) are now offering, is not known yet. Whatever the case, LG claims it's going to be less artificial, implying more natural or intuitive than competing offerings. The image also seems to hint that LG is the first one to release its flagship 2017 device, with Samsung and the others launching it later.

Of course, all this could tie into the rumour that LG G6 will integrate Google Assistant, and not its own AI chops. Google Assistant was first integrated into the Pixel and Pixel XL, and the LG G6 will be the third smartphone to come with it out-of-the-box, the first non-Pixel smartphone.

LG's invite suggests that the device will seemingly have a bezel-less design. The G6 is widely expected to come with waterproofing capability and this is said to be one of the reasons why LG's next flagship will ditch the removable battery to give way to water resistance. LG is also rumoured to come with dated Snapdragon 821 processor as Samsung has reportedly first dibs of the latest Snapdragon 835 processor. The company is also rumoured to adopt a new 'heat pipe' cooling technology to conduct heat away from the processor.