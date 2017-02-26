Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
LG G6 Revealed in All Its Glory by Qualcomm Ahead of MWC 2017 Launch

 
26 February 2017
LG G6 Revealed in All Its Glory by Qualcomm Ahead of MWC 2017 Launch

Highlights

  • Qualcomm tweeted out four images of the G6
  • LG G6 will sport a dual camera setup at the back
  • LG G6 to launch at 4:30pm IST on Sunday

LG G6, the new flagship smartphone from LG, is due to be launched in a few minutes from now at MWC 2017 in Barcelona. But there has been no dearth in excitement around the handset as prolific tipster Evan Blass revealed the LG G6 in all its glory in a leaked image showing the handset a day before the launch. Qualcomm didn't want to be left out it seems, and has managed to leak the LG G6 in all its glory in a now deleted tweet.

How to Watch Live Stream and Everything We Know So Far About LG G6

The Qualcomm tweet showed the LG G6 in images. Unlike Blass, Qualcomm tweeted out four images of the G6 showing the handset from all angles. The tweet read, "The LG G6 is a movie screen in the palm of your hands, thanks to Dolby Vision and Snapdragon. Coming Soon." The tweet also included 'Blog Link' confirming that the company inadvertently spilled the beans ahead of any official announcement. The images shared by Qualcomm are in line with what we have been reporting for weeks now.

lg g6 qualcomm lg

Photo Credit: Android Police

As for the LG G6 specifications, we know it will feature a 5.7-inch QHD (1440x2880 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and pixel density of 564ppi. The smartphone is widely rumoured to sport a Snapdragon 821 SoC. LG G6 camera will be a dual rear camera setup featuring 13-megapixel sensors, the company confirmed, with a 125-degree wide-angle view. The LG G6 battery rated to have a capacity larger than 3200mAh. LG G6 is widely rumoured to come in White, Black, and Platinum colour options. The big highlight is rumoured Google Assistant integration, making it the only the smartphone to come with it, apart from the Google Pixel devices launched last year.

MWC 2017: Nokia 3310, Nokia 8, Moto G5, LG G6, and Other Launches to Expect at the Event

LG MWC 2017 event is scheduled to begin at 12pm CET (4:30pm IST) on Sunday, and users worldwide will be able to watch the event live.

LG's event will be live streamed on its YouTube channel. If you're watching the stream, we recommend you to be in a strong Wi-Fi connection for seamless broadcast. Gadgets 360 will also be on ground zero covering the event as it happens.

Ketan Pratap

BlackBerry KEYone: Signature QWERTY Keyboard Smartphone Returns Running Android
Huawei P10 Images Leak Ahead of MWC 2017 Launch, Tipping Features and Design
LG G6 Revealed in All Its Glory by Qualcomm Ahead of MWC 2017 Launch
 
 

