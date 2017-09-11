LG has yet again slashed the price of the G6 by Rs. 9,000, which now makes it available at a price of Rs. 37,990 (best buy) in India. The new price is effective on both online and offline purchases of the smartphone. LG confirmed the price cut in a communication to retailers seen by Gadgets 360.

For online purchase, buyers can head to Amazon.in to buy LG G6 - however only the Astro Black and Mystic White colour variants are being sold at the discounted price, whereas the third colour variant Ice Platinum is available at Rs. 39,990.

Previously, soon after the India launch of LG G6, the smartphone got a limited period price cut of about Rs. 10,000 from its launch price of Rs. 51,990 to the final selling price of Rs. 41,999 on Amazon India. The LG G6 has also been available for as low as Rs. 38,990 during the limited period discount for Amazon Prime subscribers.

The LG G6 was launched ahead of the Mobile World Congress held in February this year, and since then it has not been able to capture the market, so much so that the mobile division of the South Korean company felt the heat of a huge loss of roughly KRW 132 billion. The LG G6 sports a 5.7-inch FullVision display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440x2880 pixels. Other specifications of LG G6 include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The LG G6 was launched in the 64GB storage variant - but LG later introduced two more storage variants - LG G6 32GB and LG G6+, which packs 128GB of inbuilt storage. The storage can be expanded via microSD card (up to 2TB).

In terms of photography, LG G6 sports a dual-camera setup at rear side with two 13-megapixel sensors - one for wide-angle shots with 125-degree lens and f/2.4 aperture, and the other for regular shots with 71-degree lens and OIS 2.0 technology. For selfies, the LG G6 features a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 100-degree lens.

The LG G6 houses a non-removable 3300mAh battery. LG G6 supports LTE-A 3 Band CA network and in terms of connectivity options, it includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, and USB Type-C 2.0 connectivity options. It measures 148.9x71.9x7.9mm and weighs in at 163 grams.