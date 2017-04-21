The LG G6 flagship smartphone is due to launch in India on Monday. Pre-bookings for the smartphone have already begun and earlier today we detailed some pre-booking offers as well. As for the price of the LG G6, Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has leaked that the LG G6 will be launched starting at Rs. 51,990 (MOP) and will go on sale from April 29.

The LG G6 price and launch date was shared by Mahesh Telecom on Twitter, though to be clear, the retailer specifies that April 29 is date of stock availability, which may not necessarily imply in-store availability.

If true, LG appears to be looking to get an edge over Samsung in India with the G6 going on sale on April 29, ahead of the Galaxy S8’s May 5 availability. Both the flagships sport a near bezel-less design with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The LG G6 features a fingerprint scanner on the back, right under the dual camera setup. It is also touted as the “first smartphone with supports Dolby Vision.”

The LG G6 was unveiled at MWC 2017 and runs runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. It sports a 5.7-inch QHD+ (1440x2880 pixels) FullVision display and highlights a near bezel-less front with an 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio. Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The LG G6 is offered in 32GB and 64GB storage options, with support for expandability via microSD card (up to 2TB).

As for the cameras, the LG G6 sports a dual-camera setup on the back with two 13-megapixel sensors - one for wide-angle shots with 125-degree lens and f/2.4 aperture, and the other for regular shots with 71-degree lens and OIS 2.0. Over at the front you get a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 100-degree lens.

Connectivity options for the LG G6 include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, and USB Type-C 2.0. It also supports LTE-A 3 Band CA network. The handset houses a a non-removable 3300mAh battery, measures 148.9x71.9x7.9mm and weighs in at 163 grams. It will be available in Astro Black, Ice Platinum, and Mystic White colour options.

Additionally, the LG G6 features a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC (digital to analogue converter) for enhanced audio playback and has has passed the MIL-STD 810G military standard certification for durability.